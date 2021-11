Paw Patrol: The Movie is getting a sequel according to both Nickelodeon and Spin Master. Paramount Pictures says that Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is getting a theatrical release in October of 2023. This year saw Chase and his pals trying to save the world in their big feature-length debut. But, hot off the success of that project, Nick and friends are ready for more adventures in this universe. Paw Patrol: The Movie grossed $135 million at the global box office this year. Those numbers are wild when you consider that families were also able to stream on Paramount+. That kind of success would be hard to ignore under any circumstances. But, especially this year, they're going to assemble the team for another mission as quickly as possible. Both Nickelodeon and Spin Master had a statement after the announcement.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO