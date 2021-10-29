CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-30 08:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (8.0 to 8.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:58 AM Thursday morning at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 8.1 2.3 1.2 N/A Major 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.4 2.6 1.3 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.6 1.8 1.5 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 330 PM EDT. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Area rivers will continue to slowly fall due to recent rainfall. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until further notice. * At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.0 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 21:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Tompkins The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 384.7 feet. * Flood stage is 383.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Wednesday was 384.7 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 384.7 feet. * Impact...At 385.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs around the lake. This level is approximately the same as the April 1916 and March 1936 floods. Wind waves will cause unusual land erosion and damage docks.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Valley City. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 14.6 feet early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.8 Wed 8 pm 14.2 14.5 14.6 14.5 14.3
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 21:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Onondaga The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New York Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County. Cayuga Lake At Ithaca affecting Tompkins County. For the Finger Lakes/seneca/oswego River...including Nedrow, Ithaca, Auburn, Ithaca, Geneva, Oneida, Liverpool, Auburn...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Onondaga Lake At Liverpool. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 366.2 feet. * Flood stage is 366.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum lake stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 366.4 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 365.7 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 366.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Trails at Onondaga Lake Park are flooded. Marina usage is also impacted. Areas downstream of the lake, in the vicinity of Hayes Road, may be affected by flood waters.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 330 PM EDT. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Area rivers will continue to slowly fall due to recent rainfall. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tiffin River at Stryker. * Until Friday morning. * At 10:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.7 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect some farm buildings near Stryker and flood some secondary roads.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sullivan, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-06 05:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1145 PM EDT /1045 PM CDT/. Target Area: Sullivan; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington, and Montezuma. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently between Hutsonville and Riverton. Flooding at Lafayette has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through most of the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 18.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 19.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday afternoon and continue falling to 10.3 feet Saturday, November 13. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 12:48:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1145 PM EDT /1045 PM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington, and Montezuma. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently between Hutsonville and Riverton. Flooding at Lafayette has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through most of the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until late Monday morning. * At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday /10:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 18.4 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday /10:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 18.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Peoria; Tazewell; Woodford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Peoria. * Until early Saturday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 19.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 15.7 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Some flooding begins to bottomland not protected by levees. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Peoria 18.0 19.1 Wed 7 pm CDT 18.7 18.3 17.8
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River near Havana. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.0 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Access road to Anderson Lake north campground closed. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Havana 14.0 17.5 Wed 7 pm CDT 17.5 17.4 17.3
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 21:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1145 PM EDT /1045 PM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington, and Montezuma. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently between Hutsonville and Riverton. Flooding at Lafayette has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through most of the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Sunday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 11.3 feet Saturday, November 13. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-06 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1145 PM EDT /1045 PM CDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington, and Montezuma. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently between Hutsonville and Riverton. Flooding at Lafayette has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through most of the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 18.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 19.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday afternoon and continue falling to 10.3 feet Saturday, November 13. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-08 11:48:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1145 PM EDT /1045 PM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington, and Montezuma. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently between Hutsonville and Riverton. Flooding at Lafayette has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through most of the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Riverton. * Until late Monday morning. * At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday /10:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage was 18.4 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday /10:00 PM EDT Wednesday/ was 18.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, High water surrounds elevated river cabins. County roads to these cabins are impassable. Agricultural flooding is in progress. Seep water develops behind levees.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-07 20:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1145 PM EDT /1045 PM CDT/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington, and Montezuma. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently between Hutsonville and Riverton. Flooding at Lafayette has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through most of the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Sunday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 11.3 feet Saturday, November 13. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Wise FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1145 PM EDT /1045 PM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Covington, and Montezuma. .Ongoing minor flooding from heavy rainfall last week continues along the Wabash. The crest is currently between Hutsonville and Riverton. Flooding at Lafayette has ended, but flooding downstream will continue through most of the weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * Until late Friday evening. * At 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Zapata The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Zapata County in deep south Texas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1026 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Morales-Sanchez. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Hancock; Morgan; Scott FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cherokee, Bourbon and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS

