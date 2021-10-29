CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Taylor Lewan Is Going Viral for Comments About Michigan State

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39AeEi_0ch76kNP00

The rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has divided families and has been a source of trash talking at the highest levels between former combatants who participated in the yearly game.

On Friday, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan fanned the flames even hotter with his press conference comments about the game that is taking place on Saturday.

Lewan is a former Wolverine who has carved out a solid career at the pro level.

“Michigan State is our little brother,” Lewan told reporters via The Spun. “Now, I know what you’re thinking. From 2009 to 2013, when I was there, did Michigan State dunk us? Yes or no question. And I’m not here to talk about when I was there, I’m here to talk right now.

4 Things We Learned About Detroit Lions during First Half of Season

The Detroit Lions sit at 0-8 at the bye week.

NFC North News: Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss the Packers' game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

3 Second-Half Goals for Lions

What can the Detroit Lions realistically accomplish in the remaining nine games of the season?

“Michigan is the No. 2 defense in the country -- I’m not here to talk about Georgia being No. 1. Michigan, the boys in blue, are the No. 2 defense in the country. Our offense, yeah they say we’re run heavy, but our pass game is coming along. Overall, Michigan State is going to get donkeyed at home in East Lansing.”

Last year, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker and his team shocked the Wolverines at the Big House, as they left victorious, 27-24, after being massive underdogs heading into the contest.

Lewan ended his commentary by stating, “I’m not going to say the f-word, but… Michigan State.”

  • Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

Comments / 11

Christine Carolyn Reader
3d ago

Awe poor baby can’t handle getting beat by MSU two years in a row, go back to playing for Tennessee we don’t care what you think

Reply(1)
7
talkn2myslf
5d ago

as a Michigan fan I cringe hearing "little brother", it was the end of Michigan being an elite program

Reply(1)
9
Guest
4d ago

He is another one that talks alot before the game….not too much after

Reply
8
Related
Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit Lion: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh must 'get the hell out' after MSU loss

If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from Michigan football's loss to Michigan State. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
AllLions

Dan Campbell Still Believes Lions Can Win with Quarterback Jared Goff

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell came to the defense of his quarterback, after heavy scrutiny and criticism from a wide variety of sources, including from ex-Lions players. Upon review, Jared Goff and the Lions' offense have struggled to consistently score points early in contests. And, with one of the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Former Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Michigan State

If Michigan fans aren’t fired up for Saturday’s matchup against Michigan State, they may want to listen to Taylor Lewan’s press conference from this afternoon. Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, spent his college career at Michigan. Unsurprisingly, he believes the Wolverines are going to dismantle the Spartans this weekend in East Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
AllLions

One Bold Trade Detroit Lions Could Make with Los Angeles Rams

In less than one week, the NFL trade deadline will have come and gone. For the Detroit Lions, it would behoove them to become sellers, especially if they start the season with a record of 0-8. The Los Angeles Rams lost running back Cam Akers to an Achilles' injury earlier...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Aaron Rodgers
AllLions

7 Players Detroit Lions Could Trade For at Deadline

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, fans are wondering what the Detroit Lions could do to enhance their roster. The Lions have until 4 p.m. on November 2 to make deals. Though many believe general manager Brad Holmes won’t be a big seller or buyer, Detroit could make moves to improve a struggling team.
NFL
AllLions

Rumor: Lions Could Be Searching to Trade For New Wide Receiver

The Detroit Lions' offense has not performed well over the course of the last month. "Not much," was the reply head coach Dan Campbell gave when asked at his Monday media session about what his team's offense has done well lately. A shakeup of the roster could be in the...
NFL
AllLions

Look: Detroit Lions Trick Los Angeles Rams Twice

Entering the game, the Detroit Lions were the most desperate team in search of a victory in the National Football League. After starting 0-6, the odds were not in the favor of head coach Dan Campbell and his team getting their first victory on the road against the talented and high-powered offense of the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Nfc North News#The Kansas City Chiefs#Spartans#Wolverines#The Big House
Yardbarker

After Lions' latest loss, Dan Campbell publicly criticizes Jared Goff

Jared Goff had hoped a move to Detroit would revitalize his career, but it seems to be having the opposite effect. The Lions quarterback faced public criticism from head coach Dan Campbell following Sunday’s 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Campbell made clear that it was hard to judge Goff because of the lack of talent within the offense. However, Campbell added that Goff needs to “step up” and made clear that the quarterback was not blameless in the Lions' struggles.
NFL
AllLions

Rex Ryan Understands Campbell, While Cris Carter Gives Freezing Cold Take

NFL analyst Cris Carter completely whiffed when trying to provide analysis on Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." After Campbell explained thoroughly that not all the blame for the woes of the offense were to be levied at the feet of Jared Goff, he did challenge his quarterback to "step up" and perform better.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
AllLions

Two Wideouts Who Could Help Lions' Offense

Leading into today's NFL trade deadline (4 p.m. EST), Lions fans and pundits are readily aware of one thing: The organization is in need of help at wide receiver -- and in a big way. There was a glaring void at the position before the regular season even started, and...
NFL
AllLions

Lions' Week 8 Grades: Offense and Defense Are Completely Dominated

Dan Campbell drew similarities from his team’s latest performance to "The Bad News Bears," a film about a little league baseball team comprised of misfits. Similarities and connections aside, Campbell’s Lions got blasted by the Philadelphia Eagles, 44-6, Sunday. Both sides of the ball were dominated, a rough showing that the head coach took ownership for.
NFL
AllLions

Halftime Observations: Plenty of Empty Seats at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions really have not given their fans much of a reason to come to Ford Field this season. General manager Brad Holmes has assembled a roster mostly devoid of high-end talent. It is also always important to note that the team is early in what looks to be...
NFL
AllLions

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR DeSean Jackson

The Lions' receivers room has been depleted by injury -- Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus have both gone down with physical ailments since Week 1 -- and has been a largely underwhelming bunch this season. So, there's no doubt that the organization is in need of help at the position....
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy