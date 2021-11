Dong Kim, a manager at McCully Buffet, was eagerly waiting for the green light to welcome a restaurant full of customers. "We were actually kind of like hoping that we were included with the lessened restrictions. So for sure we are a little bit disappointed that restaurants were excluded from that," Kim said. "I know a lot of us are still struggling. It's not just the restaurant lives that matter. Also the guys who work there."

HAWAII STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO