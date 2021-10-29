CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Giant Eagle settles pharmacy lawsuits with Ohio counties

By The Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpNMt_0ch74zRU00

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the four retail pharmacy companies on trial for their alleged roles in fostering an opioid crisis in two Ohio counties announced Friday it had settled lawsuits filed by 10 government entities in the state that have accused the companies of creating a public nuisance.

The settlement by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle includes Lake and Trumbull counties, whose federal lawsuits are being heard in a bellwether trial in Cleveland that began in early October. The other defendants on trial are CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Settlement terms were not announced. Another pharmacy chain, Rite-Aid, settled with the two counties in August. Rite-Aid agreed to pay Trumbull County $1.5 million. The amount Lake County will receive has not been disclosed.

Almost two weeks since missionaries taken hostage in Haiti — Here’s what we know

Giant Eagle in a joint statement with a committee representing plaintiffs in the national litigation denied causing the opioid crisis but said it recognizes the severity of the crisis, the impact on the public and the “hard work of the public officials working to address the harms.”

“Giant Eagle intends to continue helping the communities in which it operates to address the opioid crisis in a productive way,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, Lake and Trumbull County officials said they are focused on “supporting our necessary action to combat the persistent negative impacts caused by the opioid epidemic.”

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster is overseeing the current trial in Cleveland and supervises nearly 3,000 opioid lawsuits filed from across the country.

More than 500,000 people in the U.S. have died from drug overdoses in the last two decades.

The Cleveland trial has been focused on how the companies contributed to the opioid crisis by filling millions of prescriptions for addictive pain killers. All four companies at various times also distributed those drugs to their retail pharmacies.

Will it be a snowy winter? Our meteorologists break down what to expect

Around 80 million prescription painkillers were dispensed in Trumbull County between 2012 and 2016 — 400 for every county resident — while 61 million pills were dispensed in Lake County during that five-year period — 265 pills for every resident.

The cost of abating the crisis in each county totals around $1 billion, one of the counties’ attorneys has said.

“We were hit with a tsunami and we were pulling bodies out of the water,” April Caraway, executive director of the Trumbull County Mental Health & Recovery Board, testified earlier this week.

The counties are arguing that the companies’ lax or nonexistent controls and systems for detecting suspicious orders and prescriptions contributed to the crisis. The companies have said their pharmacies filled prescriptions written by doctors for legitimate medical needs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here is where children between 5 and 11 can get the COVID-19 vaccine in NE Ohio

(WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health Wednesday announced vaccine providers can start administering COVID-19 shots to children between the ages of 5 and 11. Child-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were approved unanimously by a CDC panel Tuesday and many pharmacies, doctor’s offices and hospitals already have them. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine pediatric formulation […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Giant Eagle, Market District, GetGo locations closed on Thanksgiving

(WJW) — All Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations will be closed on Thanksgiving. According to a press release, the company’s transportation and retail support centers will also be closed to “give team members the opportunity to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.” “Our Team Members have been working tirelessly to provide a […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, first lady exposed to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced Wednesday that the governor and First Lady Fran DeWine have been exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19. The governor’s office says neither of them has any symptoms. Both the governor and the first lady have been fully vaccinated and received their […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Giant Eagle#Pharmacies#Mental Health#Drugs#Ap#Rite Aid#Trumbull County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohioans one step closer to ending time change

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohioans are one step closer to the end of the bi-yearly, one-hour time changes when we “fall back” and “spring forward.” State law makers are pushing to have changes made at the federal level so we can hang on to sunlight a little longer on those dark, winter days. Resolution HCR […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy