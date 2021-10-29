CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A's rooted in Oakland? Not yet.

By Jeff Gillan
news3lv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are hurdles still in the Bay Area that have to be overcome if the A's are to stay in the city they've called home since 1968. Alameda County on Tuesday approved a non-binding measure that says the county is open to sending tax money to the...

news3lv.com

chatsports.com

Oakland A’s stadium saga continues at both Howard Terminal and Las Vegas

The Oakland A’s 2021 season is over, but new rumblings are beginning in the eternal quest for a new stadium. When we last checked in, back in July, the Oakland City Council approved a non-binding term sheet for the Howard Terminal ballpark and surrounding development. However, it wasn’t quite the same terms the team had proposed, meaning the two sides still had details to figure out regarding funding. One possible solution involved money being chipped in by Alameda County, and the county was set to discuss the matter in late October.
newstalkflorida.com

Manfred To Oakland And Alameda County Elected Officials: Give The A’s Money For A Stadium

The franchise could leave Oakland. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has taken out the saber and has warned Oakland and Alameda County, California elected officials you better give Oakland Athletics’ owner John Fisher hundreds of millions of dollars of public money to build his baseball stadium village or else. Manfred told a group of attendees at the CAA World Congress of Sports that “frankly, in some ways, we’re not sure we see a path to success in terms of getting something built in Oakland.” Then Manfred threw Tampa Bay into the mix and while MLB cannot walk away from St. Petersburg quite yet, MLB can pull the A’s out of Oakland after the 2024 season.
reviewjournal.com

Alameda County vote a boost for A’s chances in Oakland

The prospect of the Oakland A’s remaining in the Bay Area instead of relocating to Southern Nevada got a boost Tuesday from the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. The board voted 4-1 Tuesday to declare its intent to opt in to a proposed tax district aimed at paying for any infrastructure costs tied to the A’s waterfront ballpark project.
8 News Now

Vote could determine if A’s stay in Oakland

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A key vote later today in Oakland could determine if the A’s relocate to Las Vegas. Alameda County officials will discuss a $12B development plan that includes a new waterfront ballpark for the team. It will also be determined if taxpayers will foot the bill. The Athletics have scouted locations for […]
KTNV

Alameda County approves motion to support new ballpark for Oakland A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTNV) — Plans for a new Oakland Athletics ballpark in the Bay Area are moving forward. Tuesday, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted on the matter after discussing it for more than four hours. Some public financing will be necessary, but the board says they've learned from...
news3lv.com

Oakland A's survey Aviators fans on possible Las Vegas move

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Oakland Athletics are emailing surveys to Las Vegas Aviators fans to gauge interest in the big league club's potential move to Southern Nevada. A survey sent out Monday is part of a market study meant "to determine demand for MLB and a new ballpark in Las Vegas," according to the email.
Dave Kaval
Las Vegas Sun

Plan for new A’s stadium in Oakland moves forward with financing vote

In a decisive vote this week, elected officials in the San Francisco Bay Area pushed forward a plan to build a new ballpark for the Oakland A’s. In recent months, A’s officials have flirted with the idea of moving the Major League Baseball club to the Las Vegas area, though no detailed plans have been released for a facility here.
KTVU FOX 2

Chance of Oakland A's staying seemed to be slipping away Tuesday afternoon

Chance of Oakland A's staying seemed to be slipping away Tuesday afternoon. Oakland's chance of keeping professional baseball in town seemed to be slipping Tuesday afternoon as the Alameda County Board of Supervisors talked for hours without deciding whether to participate with the city in providing public financing for a new ballpark for the Oakland A's.
KTVU FOX 2

A's future in Oakland looks promising after supes approve new stadium

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Mayor Schaff displayed her excitement Wednesday, a day after learning that the Alameda County Board of Supervisors non-binding vote to approve using property taxes to help fund infrastructure around a proposed A’s stadium at Howard Terminal in Jack London Square. "The non-binding vote sets the terms...
CBS San Francisco

Bob Melvin Reportedly Leaving Oakland A’s To Manage San Diego Padres

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Bob Melvin has reportedly ended his tenure as manager of Oakland Athletics and is headed to Southern California to manage the San Diego Padres. MLB.com and Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell said the 60-year-old Melvin has signed a three-year deal to manage the Padres. Sources: The Padres and Bob Melvin have agreed to a three-year deal to make Melvin the next manager in San Diego. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 28, 2021   Melvin would replace Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after a brutal second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Melvin became the winningest manager in Oakland team history this year, but the A’s missed the playoffs following three straight postseason berths and was 853-764. He has a 1,346-1,272 managerial record overall with Seattle, Arizona and the A’s. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Detroit News

Thursday's MLB: Padres hire Oakland's Bob Melvin as manager

San Diego — The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics as their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hiring hadn't been officially announced. The 60-year-old Melvin will receive a three-year deal, the person said.
FanSided

Bob Melvin takes shot at Oakland A’s ownership

Bob Melvin spent 11 years as the Oakland A’s manager. In that time, he saw players come and go, with an emphasis on the going part. While there was a great deal of continuity in the front office and on the bench, the A’s roster was a revolving door due to ownership refusing to actually pay their players or spend in free agency.
Sierra Sun

Law Review: Expedited CEQA for new Oakland A’s stadium challenged

Sports stadiums are a favored breed of cat in California. In recent years the Legislature has passed laws best tracking environmental processing and judicial review of sports stadium projects. These include the Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers, LA Rams and Oakland Athletics, the latter being our topic du jour. BASIC CEQA...
LocalNewsMatters.org

A’s could stay ‘rooted in Oakland’ as supervisors approve ballpark funds

After hours of talk, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted to provide funds for a new Oakland A’s ballpark. Though the vote is non-binding, the development will move towards creating a stadium that can seat 35,000 people, along with 1.8 million square feet of commercial space and a concert venue at the Charles P. Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland.
FanSided

John Fisher – the Oakland A’s version of Rachel Phelps

We have all seen this movie before. An owner guts the team of its star players, raises ticket prices, and tries to find any excuse to move the team out of town. Back in 1989, that was essentially the plot to Major League, when fictional Indians owner Rachel Phelps pulled every trick she could to move the team out of Cleveland.
