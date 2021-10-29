USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA has released its September Agricultural Price Report for Illinois. The Ag Production Index was down seven-tenths (0.7) of a percentage point from August, but up 22 percent from September a year ago. The Crop Production Index was down 1.5 percent from August, but had an increase of 16 percent from 2020. The Livestock Production Index was unchanged from August, but up 30 percent from September last year. Statewide producers received higher prices during September for lettuce, milk, wheat, and broccoli, but lower prices for corn, hogs, soybeans, and strawberries. Also there was increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, and apples, but decreased marketing of cattle, wheat, and peaches.
