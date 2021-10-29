CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

By From USDA
agfax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeanut prices received by farmers for all farmer stock peanuts averaged 23.6 cents per pound for the week ending October...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
stjosephpost.com

Barchart forecasts slight production increase for US corn and soybeans

Agricultural technology and data firm Barchart released its final 2021 U.S. corn and soybean production estimates this week. The latest report indicates a slight increase in U.S. crop production and yield for corn and soybean, while Canadian production forecasts remain relatively unchanged over the past month. Barchart’s U.S. corn production...
AGRICULTURE
Argus Observer Online

Fertilizer cost concerns support corn prices

Corn market trends were higher as October came to a close, with traders keeping their eyes trained on the 2022 season. Brian Doherty of Total Farm Marketing said the market is preparing for the potential of fewer corn acres with fertilizer prices rising on the potential for shortages this spring. Higher prices may encourage farmers not to switch over too many acres to soybeans.
AGRICULTURE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Soybean Alliance, Corn Marketing Council Hire Hutchins

The Indiana Soybean Alliance and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council have hired Dr. Scott Hutchins to help farmers with checkoff research investments. He most recently served as the Deputy UnderSecretary for the USDA's Research, Education and Economics mission. Hutchins is a board-certified Entomologist and an Adjunct Professor of entomology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Pandemic payments to farmers top $30 billion

Farmers and ranchers have received nearly $30.6 billion in coronavirus relief payments in the past 17 months, according to USDA data released on Monday. Pandemic assistance is a major element in farm income this year, as it was in 2020, and is projected to equal one-fourth of net farm income.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanuts
californiaagnet.com

November USDA Lending Rates for Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced loan interest rates for November 2021, which are effective Nov. 1. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) loans provide important access to capital to help agricultural producers start or expand their farming operation, purchase equipment and storage structures, or meet cash flow needs. Operating,...
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

USDA Providing $1.8 Billion in Producer Payments Through ARC and PLC

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is in the midst of processing $1.8 billion in producer payments to help offset financial hardships due to market challenges. Payments are being provided to farmers who signed up for Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) for the 2020 crop year. The funding support provided through each of the programs is meant to assist certain producers struggling with challenges related to COVID-19 and other market fluctuations. Payments for producers enrolled in ARC-County, ARC-Individual, and PLC are being processed this month for covered commodities.
AGRICULTURE
myalbertlea.com

MN Crop Progress

23 April 2021, Hessen, Groß-Zimmern: Farmer Andreas Fritsch (24), co-manager of "Petra Fritsch Landwirtschaft", holds soybean seed in his hands. The farm cultivates GMO-free soy. (to dpa: "Soy cultivation in Hesse strongly increased - battery for the soils") Photo: Andreas Arnold/dpa (Photo by Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images) Harvest...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Harvest of Cotton and Peanuts Continues

Harvest of the nation’s cotton and peanut crops continues. USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said 94% of the nation’s cotton crop had bolls opening as of this past Sunday. While cotton harvest progress is slow, he said conditions of the crop are favorable. And Rippey says overall it was a pretty...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
myalbertlea.com

USDA Provides $1.8 Billion to Offset Market Fluctuations

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is in the process of issuing $1.8 billion in payments to agricultural producers who enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2020 crop year. These payments provide critical support to help mitigate fluctuations in either revenue or prices for certain crops. These two USDA safety-net programs help producers of certain crops build back better after facing the impacts of COVID-19 and other challenges.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

The corn harvest is three-fourths finished, USDA reports

On Monday, the USDA’s Crop Progress Report shows a slowing harvest pace. The U.S. corn crop is three-fourths finished, and the soybean harvest is even further along. The nation’s corn harvest is slowing, while soybean cutting is behind its average, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. CORN. As of...
AGRICULTURE
sprudge.com

USDA Awards $6 Million Grant For Coffee Leaf Rust Research

Coffee leaf rust has been one of the largest scourges to Hawaiian coffee producers in the last couple of year, as the fungus that causes the disease has now been found on every island where coffee is produced. But help is on the way. Thanks to a grant from the US government, $6 million will be invested in researching coffee leaf rust in American territories that could hopefully have a global impact.
AGRICULTURE
freedom929.com

USDA / ILLINOIS SEPTEMBER AGRICULTURAL PRICE REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA has released its September Agricultural Price Report for Illinois. The Ag Production Index was down seven-tenths (0.7) of a percentage point from August, but up 22 percent from September a year ago. The Crop Production Index was down 1.5 percent from August, but had an increase of 16 percent from 2020. The Livestock Production Index was unchanged from August, but up 30 percent from September last year. Statewide producers received higher prices during September for lettuce, milk, wheat, and broccoli, but lower prices for corn, hogs, soybeans, and strawberries. Also there was increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, and apples, but decreased marketing of cattle, wheat, and peaches.
ILLINOIS STATE
agfax.com

Cotton Farmers Harvest White Gold – DTN

Farmers are a pickin’ and a grinnin’ this cotton harvest with the prospect of strong yields and record-high prices. Justin Cariker was all smiles on Oct. 12 as he watched his two John Deere cotton pickers harvest what he expects to be one of his most profitable crops in years, if not ever. The owner of Maud Farms based near Dundee, Mississippi — about 50 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee — grew a little more than 3,000 acres of cotton. As his harvest neared the one-third mark, Cariker said yields were better than average at more than 1,300 pounds per acre.
MEMPHIS, TN
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Spot Contracts End Limit Up

The December contract ended its first day of November at its 5-cent limit, while the deferred months were in close proximity. Active Chinese and fund buying were thought to be the main participants of this sensational move. Fundamentally, news of a worsening Indian crop, as well as strong Chinese demand underscored Monday’s action. Volume was heavy at 60,000 contracts.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

USDA Issuing ARC-PLC Checks for 2020 as Enrollment for 2022 Continues

USDA announced the department is issuing $1.8 billion in payments to producers through Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) for the 2020 crop year. ARC and PLC always pay out after the crop marketing year ends. Along with that, the Farm Service Agency is encouraging producers to...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Georgia Pecan Prices: Desirables Look Good but Low Volume

Rain today and pretty much all day. Growers spent the last two days gathering up pecans before the rain came in and are grading and sorting out the pecans for offerings tomorrow and for this weekend. Still waiting to get prices for Desirables as they should be ready. Some loads of Desirables that were headed for export have been rejected for yield and they will be regraded and sorted before getting back on the market.
GEORGIA STATE
AG Week

Technical breakout, ethanol production behind corn rally: 'We could tickle that $6 level'

The corn market staged a technical breakout this week with ethanol production being a driving force behind the rally. Randy Martinson of Martinson Ag Risk Management, talking with AgweekTV's Michelle Rook on this week's Agweek Market Wrap sponsored by Gateway Building Systems, said the margins for ethanol plant are extremely good right now, fueling the grind and the market rally.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Peanut Market Holding Steady

Rains from another frontal system moving through has paused harvest efforts once again. But as the 2021 peanut crop continues to come in, Tyron Spearman reports the market is holding steady.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Peanut Stocks: Utilization Down 4%; 1.4Bln Pounds in Storage

Peanut stocks reported in commercial storage on September 30, 2021 totaled 1.41 billion pounds of equivalent farmer stock, compared with 1.46 billion pounds a year ago. This total includes 758 million pounds of actual farmer stock. Shelled peanuts on hand totaled 639 million pounds of farmer stock equivalent. Roasting stock...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy