USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

Farmers are a pickin’ and a grinnin’ this cotton harvest with the prospect of strong yields and record-high prices. Justin Cariker was all smiles on Oct. 12 as he watched his two John Deere cotton pickers harvest what he expects to be one of his most profitable crops in years, if not ever. The owner of Maud Farms based near Dundee, Mississippi — about 50 miles southwest of Memphis, Tennessee — grew a little more than 3,000 acres of cotton. As his harvest neared the one-third mark, Cariker said yields were better than average at more than 1,300 pounds per acre.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO