Lorde Talks About The Loneliness Of The Pandemic

Initially, the feeling that many people have toward the late Robin Williams would make it nearly impossible to actually want to see anyone take on his appearance, even for a biopic. But one thing that Jamie Costa has managed to do, with an initial look, is to get people on board with the idea of showing the life of arguably one of the absolute best comedians to have ever taken to the stage and screen. The very idea of having someone portray him has the ability to upset a lot of people, but when given time to really think about it, this would be hypocritical, to say the least since some of the greatest performers in the world have been given biopics that might not have been entirely factual but were still considered to be great representations of those that they were portraying. The comical genius of Williams makes it tough to believe that anyone could possibly take on such a project and create a reason for people to embrace their attempt. But it would appear that Costa has managed to tap into something that has allowed him to channel Williams in a way that few possibly could.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO