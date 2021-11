In the first season of Buddy Hield, he was traded right away to the Sacramento Kings where has spent majority of his career. It has been a tumultuous ride for Hield as there are games where he would convert over six three-point shots, then there are instances wherein head coach Luke Walton would limit his minutes in lieu of the backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO