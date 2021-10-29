CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chocowinity, NC

Chocowinity man facing drug-related charges

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNE0X_0ch745XP00

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest by deputies of a Chocowinity man on drug-related charges.

Nigel Peele, 23, of 147 Azalea Drive in Chocowinity, was arrested on Oct. 14 by investigators from the BCSO’s Drug Unit. He was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Trafficking in Opioid and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officials said the arrest stemmed from investigators making purchases from Peele of marijuana and prescription pain pills. After a search warrant was obtained, investigators found 455 grams of marijuana, hydrocodone prescription pain pills, digital scales and packaging material used to package a controlled substance at his home.

Peele was held at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Multiple search warrants lead to felony drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — On November 2, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau assisted by the New Bern Police Department in executing multiple search warrants on residences located at Clark Road and Maul Swamp Road in Vanceboro along with Pate Road in New Bern.   During the searches, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, powder […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Williamston man facing murder charge after killing woman

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Williamston police have arrested a man and charged him with the murder of a woman Tuesday night. Police responded at around 6:30 p.m. to 208 South Watts St. in Williamston in reference to shots fired. They found Brenda Wilson dead of a gunshot wound. Officers found James Earl Best, 79, at […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chocowinity, NC
Chocowinity, NC
Crime & Safety
Beaufort County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
WNCT

Structure fires close several roads in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Several separate structure fires have closed roads in Buncombe County Wednesday morning. Due to the structure fires in the Newfound Gap/Leicester area, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says the following roads are blocked: 203 block of Worley Cove Rd. 88 block of Mailon King Rd. 96 block to 301 block of […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Weather#Drug Paraphernalia#Bcso
WNCT

NTSB releases preliminary investigation report on cause of Onslow County plane crash that killed two

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A stall warning horn went off on the plane that crashed and killed two people in Onslow County on Oct. 21, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board. The report indicates the pilot, William Roberts, and front-seat passenger, Willie Hobbs Jr., completed a 30-minute flight […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy