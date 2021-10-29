CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW: deadmau5, NGHTMRE, Shöckface, LYNY, Achilles – Your EDM | Week In Music

By Andrew
Your EDM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is upon us and some of our favorite creatives likes deadmau5, NGHTMRE, UZ and many other incredible artists have blessed us with new music. Icons like deadmau5 teamed up with Foster The People’s frontman...

www.youredm.com

Complex

Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
MUSIC
Michael H. Loyd Jr

Lil Wayne and Papoose dropping new music video this week.

Lil Wayne teams up with Brooklyn's top lyricist to show why they won't be stopping anytime soon. Papoose who's also known best for his underground hit record "Alphabetical Slaughter" has finally made it to the big leagues. Recently Pap and the New Orleans goat released the new hit single "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" that has fans around the world anticipating the music video. This Thursday you can expect to see the music video on every platform directed by Street Heat Films. The Music Video is expected to be premiered on Youtube Live, Instagram, and Facebook simultaneously.
BROOKLYN, NY
Your EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Andy C – Ghost ft. DJ Rae

The legend Andy C is back with a new song out tomorrow, but Your EDM has the premiere today!. “Ghost” featuring DJ Rae is a thundering drum & bass roller with tones of Netsky or Sub Focus, along with a clear emphasis on live play. This single marks the second...
MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

Give This Week’s New Music ‘Your Love’ | Fresh Music Friday

“It’s hard to find words that would outline the importance of this track to me. I’ve been nurturing this idea for a long time but making a song based on some of your worst life experiences and memories is very tough. Yet, it’s an extremely important subject that needs much more attention and awareness so I want to share it with as many people as possible. Depression and anxiety are real and it’s terrifying. I went through severe depression myself a few years ago, I saw my friends going through the same struggle and sadly, some of them will never come back. But there was something that gave me a lot of hope and inspiration to make this song. It was messages from my fans, who were sharing the stories of them fighting depression. For some of them, music was the last boundary before they would be gone forever. I wanted to make this record as a reminder to myself and to anyone in need or going through dreadful times in their lives. Even in the moments when we feel the lowest and we see no reason to go on living, there is always someone or something worth living for. And beyond all, there is always a purpose: the person that you see in the mirror.”
MUSIC
Your EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Viper Snaps up Two New Dancefloor Classics from AL/SO and Synth System

Monstercat, Audioporn, Korsakov Music and Mainframe Recordings darling High Maintenance has been quiet lately, with his last original work out in May of 2020, the dancefloor collab EP, also with AL/SO (love that pun), Hypersonic. Now we know why: the cheeky chap from Brighton has only gone and rebranded as Synth System, quietly releasing his first remix of Sub Focus’s “Last Jungle” on RAM in August.
MUSIC
Your EDM

NGHTMRE & Zomboy Team Up With Georgia Ku For 100th Release on Gud Vibrations, “Shell Shock”

After dominating electronic and hip-hop spheres with “MOSH,” NGHTMRE brings Zomboy back to life for their incendiary dubstep showstopper, “Shell Shock.” Featuring a vocal addition from the widely-renowned Georgia Ku, the two bass music titans deliver a larger-than-life collaboration for the milestone 100th release on Gud Vibrations. Fusing Georgia Ku’s...
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Oct. 26

The contagious sincerity of Anjimile, quiet emotional cataclysm of French for Rabbits, Baird’s effortless cool, Hope Tala’s entrancing vocals, smooth funk accents of Neal Francis and All We Are’s indelible pop melodies make up our favorite tracks of the week. Anjimile, “Stranger” — The horn section on the last leg...
Your EDM

Wooli Drops New Collab With Illenium & Grabbitz At EDC [WATCH]

Wooli, arguably the most well known purveyor of sad bass music (if that’s what you choose to call it), played EDC this past weekend. If you were at his set, you probably saw Grabbitz come out as a special guest to sing live over their new collaboration with Illenium. Captured...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Deadmau5 – Hyperlandia (feat. Foster the People)

Deadmau5 is hot off EDC and into releasing more new music. This time, it’s a slow-burning collaboration with Foster the People and the track is titled ‘Hyperlandia‘. It is a low-lit, intricate, and thought-out mix filled with dizzying synth melodies and anthemic vocals. This is where Foster the People come in. We see its release on mau5trap.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

deadmau5 enlists Foster The People for new single, ‘Hyperlandia’

Fans of deadmau5 and Foster The People get the best of both worlds thanks to their collaboration on a brand new single by the name of “Hyperlandia.” Featuring Mark Foster’s echoing vocals and extraterrestrial instrumentals that push fans into space-like atmospheres, the track brings about early-2010’s nostalgia with a modern edge.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Subtronics Drops Insane Flip Of ACRAZE “Do It, To It” At EDC [WATCH]

“Do It, To It” from ACRAZE, released on Thrive/Virgin a couple months ago, could be heard all around EDC this past weekend, from Zedd opening his set at cosmicMEADOW with a Squid Games mashup to ACRAZE himself coming out for Andrew Rayel’s set at kineticFIELD to premiere a new remix. The track could also be heard from bassPOD thanks to Subtronics, who played out his own flip of the chart-topping record.
MUSIC
revolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 29, October 2021:. » David Guetta ft. Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign – Family. » MEDUZA – Tel it to my Heart.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Spin: The Week's Best New Dance Tracks From Qrion, Deadmau5 & Foster The People & More

This week in the dance world: EDC Las Vegas boomed back for the first time since 2019, Lee Burridge's All Day I Dream party brand announced its first-ever festival, Ultra Music Festival 2022 released its huge phase 1 lineup, we got a look inside Manhattan's newly opened mega-club Nebula, Clean Bandit dropped a video for their remix of Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know," we checked in with RÜFÜS DU SOL about their new album and also saw the Australian trio perform on late night TV.
THEATER & DANCE
Your EDM

Marshmello & LIL DUSTY G release alternative single “Preached” on Marshmello’s Polar Culture Label

Ever since LIL DUSTY G began to break boundaries in 2017 with his songs “Waste Your Time,” “Ghost Rider,” and “Burn,” everyone has been anticipating more music. The time is finally here. LIL DUSTY G has released the lead single “Preached” off of his debut album on Marshmello’s record label Polar Culture, with the label head as a featured artist.
MUSIC
Your EDM

RL Grime Has Outdone Himself with ‘Halloween X’ Live Performance [WATCH]

RL Grime’s hotly anticipated yearly mix and live concert experience Halloween X has finally unleashed — and it’s on repeat today!. On Thursday, October 28th, RL Grime took on The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA for the first-ever live edition of his Halloween series. On Friday, October 29th, the show was rebroadcasted to various territories around the world. Now, it’s available to stream online.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Alesso & Danna Paola Feature On New “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” Soundtrack

Following the success of the Blade Runner 2049 film from 2017, Adult Swim has released an animated series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus that merges the established Blade Runner universe with a more anime-style presentation. Along with the series, the original television soundtrack contains 15 new songs from the likes...
MUSIC
revolution935.com

MEDUZA is back with new music

The Italian trio MEDUZA had its return last Friday with a new incredible tune that follows their imprinting style. This time, MEDUZA collaborated with another exclusive voice not mainly known in the dance music scene. Of course, we are talking about Hozier. You may remember him for the global music hit out in 2013, “Take Me To The Church.”
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

NGHTMRE, Zomboy collide on debut collaboration, ‘Shell Shock’ featuring Georgia Ku

NGHTMRE and Zomboy have come together for a single representing uniquely momentous career milestones for the respective artists. Delivering “Shell Shock” featuring Georgia Ku, the pair mark the 100th release on NGHTMRE and SLANDER‘s jointly owned, Gud Vibrations, inscribing the label’s sound and success with a fittingly heavy hitting and alluring collaboration.
MUSIC

