CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, NJ

Dwight-Englewood edges New Milford - Boys soccer recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oliver Fontaine finished with a hat trick and gave Dwight-Englewood a 3-2 victory over host New Milford. Hugo Loius dished...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Secaucus over Harrison - Girls soccer recap

Nurisha Ferati recorded two goals and two assists to lead Secaucus to a victory at home over Harrison, 8-1. Nicole Parise scored two goals and assisted on another while Jazmine Bradley and Angelina Alicea added a goal and an assist apiece for Secaucus, which held a 5-1 lead at halftime.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: No. 19 Union City downs Linden in quarterfinals

Mathilde Karskens and Nathaly Flores combined for 27 kills in Union City’s 25-23, 25-17 win over Linden in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 quarterfinal of the NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship in Union City. Karskens, a senior outside hitter, compiled 15 kills in the win, while...
UNION CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, NJ
City
Englewood, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Penns Grove edges Glassboro in back-and-forth matchup

A’Mani Taylor scored two goals to lead Penns Grove to a narrow victory over Glassboro, 3-2, in Carneys Point. After Penns Grove jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second half, Glassboro scored two goals in a three-minute span to even things up, with Kaylise Larsson scoring the game-winning goal with 15 minutes remaining to put Penns Grove (6-9) ahead for good.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Girls cross-country: Kent Place, Villa Walsh win Prep team titles

Miranda Lorsbach of Kent Place won the Prep A title to lead her team to first place as a group, while Emily McCann took top individual honors and Villa Walsh earned the team crown in the B race at the Prep Cross-Country Championships in Blairstown. Lorsbach, a senior, turned in...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Another Paulsboro-Salem thriller? Football preview for Central Jersey Group 1

The NJSIAA Rothman Orthopaedics Football Championships Central Jersey Group 1 bracket could pair some familiar foes in the final - but they both have to get there first. Paulsboro and Salem appear to be on a collision course, but there’s interesting matchups prior to the expected final that could create a different scenario in the end.
FOOTBALL
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Morristown upsets Livingston in quarterfinals

Gwen Atkins’ superb outing led sixth-seeded Morristown to a quarterfinal victory in three sets over third-seeded Livingston in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 NJSIAA JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Girls Volleyball Championship in Livingston. Atkins finished with eight kills, 15 assists and 10 digs for Morristown (15-9). The Colonials dropped...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com to broadcast 4 playoff football games from the opening round

After a year hiatus, playoff football returns to New Jersey. And you won’t even have to leave your couch to watch the action. Join us for the first round of the NJSIAA Rothman Orthopaedics Football Championships this weekend as we broadcast four games from different corners of the state. We’ve got crews heading to Toms River, Bridgewater, North Caldwell and Rockaway.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
165K+
Followers
80K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy