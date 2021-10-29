KC Royals: Offseason moves begin with 2 releases

Scott Blewett is also taken off the 40-man roster The Royals announced that infielder Hanser Alberto and pitcher Scott Blewett have cleared outright waivers and have elected free agency. Both players were placed on waivers to clear room on the 40-man roster, which now stands at 38 players. The Royals will have to activate Brad Keller, Ronald Bolaños, Wade Davis, and Jesse Hahn from the 60-day Injured List after the World Series, although Davis and Hahn, as well as Ervin Santana and Greg Holland, will become free agents after the series. The Royals signed Alberto last off-season after being non-tendered by Baltimore. He was expected to provide infield depth and hit left-handers. The 28-year old appeared in 103 games and hit .270/.291/.402 with 2 HR 24 RBI, and was worth 0.4 WAR, according to Baseball-Reference. He did fare well against lefties, hitting .286/.317/.454 in 127 plate appearances this season, and he filled in at second base, shortstop, and third base, even making one appearance.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO