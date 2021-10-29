CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Royals: Offseason moves begin with 2 releases

By Mike Gillespie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn two not-so-surprising Friday transactions, the KC Royals kicked off their offseason roster moves by releasing two familiar players. Gone according to the club (Twitter link) are utility infielder Hanser Alberto and pitcher Scott Blewett. Both chose to become free agents. The Royals have until Nov. 19 to establish...

FanSided

KC Royals Prospects: Why Angel Zerpa isn’t ready yet

Angel Zerpa’s first major league start, a late-September outing for the KC Royals against Cleveland, didn’t go as badly as the 6-1 defeat the Indians handed Kansas City might suggest. In fact, the rookie pitched pretty well. Facing a club that battered KC all season—the Indians went 14-5 against the...
MLB
FanSided

KC Royals: Salvador Perez could win record Silver Slugger

Over the past few weeks, KC Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been nominated for a few prestigious awards. He’s up for the Roberto Clemente Award for his work in the Kansas City community, is a nominee for the Hank Aaron Award, which is given to the best offensive performers in each league, and recently became one of three finalists for the Major League Baseball Players Association’s Players Choice Award for American League Outstanding Player.
MLB
Yardbarker

Royals release infielder Hanser Alberto

Scott Blewett is also taken off the 40-man roster The Royals announced that infielder Hanser Alberto and pitcher Scott Blewett have cleared outright waivers and have elected free agency. Both players were placed on waivers to clear room on the 40-man roster, which now stands at 38 players. The Royals will have to activate Brad Keller, Ronald Bolaños, Wade Davis, and Jesse Hahn from the 60-day Injured List after the World Series, although Davis and Hahn, as well as Ervin Santana and Greg Holland, will become free agents after the series. The Royals signed Alberto last off-season after being non-tendered by Baltimore. He was expected to provide infield depth and hit left-handers. The 28-year old appeared in 103 games and hit .270/.291/.402 with 2 HR 24 RBI, and was worth 0.4 WAR, according to Baseball-Reference. He did fare well against lefties, hitting .286/.317/.454 in 127 plate appearances this season, and he filled in at second base, shortstop, and third base, even making one appearance.
MLB
