Police arrest Roma man accused of beating wife, fleeing with baby

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Roma man who reportedly beat his wife with a baseball bat and fled with their baby Thursday night was captured and arrested Friday. Jonathan Ramos,...

Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man accused of attempting to strangle woman arrested after violating pre-trial release conditions

MCCAMMON — A 32-year-old local man was arrested on an outstanding warrant Monday stemming from an incident last month in which police say he attempted to strangle a woman. Ric J. Meczywor, of McCammon, was initially charged with one felony count of attempted strangulation on Oct. 5 for an alleged incident on Oct. 4, according to a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office incident report the Idaho State Journal obtained on Wednesday.
MCCAMMON, ID
NBC Washington

‘Senseless': Man Arrested After Brutal Beating of 80-Year-Old Maryland Woman

Prince George’s County police arrested a man accused of attacking an 80-year-old Salvadoran woman as she made her way to church with her family. Police responded to the 3300 block of Toledo Terrace in Chillum, Maryland, on Oct. 24 after a man approached the victim while she was in the passenger seat of her niece's car and hit her several times in the face.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Man Accused Of Fatally Hitting Estranged Wife With Car Arrested In Modesto

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 52-year-old San Jose man was arrested Thursday morning in Modesto after fatally hitting his estranged wife with a car in San Jose, according to authorities. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department said Ignacio Espinoza, 52, was arrested at a Modesto transit center and taken back to San Jose. He was being held in county jail on charges of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. According to investigators, his estranged wife was discovered unconscious at around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Jerilyn Drive at Dale Drive in unincorporated San Jose. She was rushed to...
SAN JOSE, CA
Quad-Cities Times

Davenport man accused of fleeing police after shooting sentenced to two years probation

A Davenport man accused of fleeing Davenport police officers in April as they assisted in investigating an East Moline shooting has been sentenced to two years of probation. Isaiah D. Robinson was charged with eluding and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after he fled from police who tried to pull him over. After he was caught, just under 33 grams of marijuana wax was found in his car.
DAVENPORT, IA
myrgv.com

Pharr man accused of fatally shooting stepson is indicted

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted a 43-year-old man on a charge of murder over accusations that he shot and killed his stepson over borrowed money. Jose Asencion Hernandez was indicted Oct. 26 and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in front of state District Judge Roberto “Bobby” Flores, court records show.
PHARR, TX
CBS Miami

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting Tow Truck Driver In North Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of shooting a tow truck driver is under arrest. Police say Illian Geordanice illegally parked his car in the 12000 block of NW 7 Avenue in North Miami. Officers say when a tow truck driver tried towing the vehicle, Geordanice and another person began yelling at the driver before they attacked him. “When the tow truck driver got here, he hooked up the car, he was finishing strapping it down and two guys from the garage next door came out and started beating him up. My husband said to call the police that they were beating on him, and we heard a shot fired,” said nearby business owner Leslie Erb. Police say Geordanice shot the driver, adding that the other person with him also had a firearm. Geordanice is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WDVM 25

Man arrested on multiple felony charges after fleeing law enforcement

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Loudoun County man is facing multiple felony charges, after a multi-jurisdictional search in both Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Terry L. Settles, 48, was arrested and charged with “attempted aggravated murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of assault on law enforcement, possession of […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Man accused of beating and choking wife into unconsciousness

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Fayette County is accused of beating and choking his wife into unconsciousness after pulling her from her vehicle. Matthew Tyler Coleman, 29, of Jodie, faces charges including strangulation, domestic battery, domestic assault, and brandishing a deadly weapon, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

