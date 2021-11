It might be through a family of trees, a desert, or. — Joy Harjo. An excerpt from her poem Road in American Sunrise. Walking is primal. Our bodies can crave that motion. Our thoughts sway inside the boat of ourselves as we set sail on a path or road or trail. Sometimes we walk without thinking, and at other times we walk to think. As we move our muscles, however fast or slow, however buoyant or tired, there is this sense of freedom, of becoming unburdened from stasis, of allowing our minds to unravel along whatever ribbons unfold beneath our feet.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 DAYS AGO