Washington, DC

Harris lobbies mayors on reconciliation package after Biden skips town

By Christian Datoc
 5 days ago

Vice President Kamala Harris convened a virtual meeting Thursday to outline the benefits of President Joe Biden's newly announced budget reconciliation framework to a group of mayors from across the country.

Harris has helmed similar events in the past and stood by Biden's side as he announced details on the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act on Thursday morning before departing Washington, D.C., for Rome, Italy.

According to the White House, Mayors Jenny Durkan of Seattle, Robert Garcia of Long Beach, Sylvester Turner of Houston, Bryan Barnett of Rochester Hills, and Tishuara Jones of St. Louis participated in the virtual event, and the vice president opened by thanking the group for acting as the administration's boots "on the ground."

"You are the face of government, often for the families, for the children for the people of our country, and you make things work," she stated. "You pull it together, and during the course of this year, you've had many challenges, and through your commitment, your leadership, your courage, and your ingenuity, you still have been able to make things work, even when things were not as supportive of you as they needed to be because we just had so many challenges."

Harris called the president's social safety net plan "an opportunity to finish what we started I believe, or at least to take it to the next step."

"Build Back Better is essentially about doing a better job in combating the climate crisis. It's about creating better jobs. It's about doing the work of helping our families. It's about doing better in terms of the access to healthcare for the American people. That's the agenda," she continued. "I'm so proud that mayors from around the country, regardless of party affiliation, have seen and have really been leaders in understanding that this really is not about partisanship in terms of what we need to do to fix our roads and bridges, what we need to do to bring childcare affordable and accessible childcare to working families, the work that we need to do to address the climate crisis."

"I do believe that there is a unique urgency to this moment. You all know because you're on the ground that we cannot afford to be incremental. America and the world have gone through a profound crisis, including a profound amount of loss, the loss of life, loss of income, loss of jobs, loss of normalcy, and in the midst of this crisis, the fractures, the failures, the fissures of our system have become quite apparent," Harris said in closing. "We have the opportunity to really uplift and strengthen our economy, and the American family and I look forward to continuing in our partnership."

Santa Claws
5d ago

And God knows she is very effective at EVERYTHING she does. Cool. The demise of the reconciliation package can be added to her long list of accomplishments. hahahaha

Mr. Ben
4d ago

The Cackling Wicked Witch that "Nobody" likes (Save Willie Brown) is not in any Danger of dragging anyone to the Dark Side (of the Force). So maybe She should get Her @$$ Down to the Border and get those Illegals turned around and quit offering them assistance to Break our Immigration Laws. Declare the Border a War Zone and the Illegals Invaders and give our Military a Job worth doing! Patrolling our Southern Border.

save our country from liberal loons
5d ago

I could care less what any government person thinks about this 💩. The governors don’t vote for bills. She is nice again spinning political 🐂💩

Washington, DC
