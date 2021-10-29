CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bravo Investigates Alleged Racism After Eboni K. Williams Filed a Complaint About ‘RHONY’ Costar Ramona Singer

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3UyC_0ch71cCy00
Eboni K. Williams and Ramona Singer. Bravo (2)

Bravo launched an investigation after Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams accused costar Ramona Singer of making a racially insensitive remark, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Eboni filed a complaint over an alleged racial comment Ramona made [toward] Eboni weeks before the [season 13] reunion was supposed to take place,” the insider says. “It was filed internally through human resources.”

The source adds that a crew member from the Bravo reality show previously filed a complaint against Singer, 64, in December 2020. “An investigation was conducted for both complaints,” the insider tells Us. “For the first one filed by the crew member, the findings were corroborated. [For] the second one filed by Eboni, the findings were not corroborated.”

Williams, 38, was not pleased with the outcome but respected the process. “Eboni was dissatisfied with the results and felt it was unfortunate, but there’s nothing she can do further,” the source shares. “She was, however, satisfied with the thorough investigation since she’s been placed in that position through her law work in the past and knows what goes into investigating alleged claims.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Singer claims that Williams’ allegations “were found to be untrue.”

The season 13 reunion never taped as a result of the investigation. The network announced in September that filming for the special would not take place.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement to Us at the time. “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

The season 13 cast included Williams, Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney. As for where they stand heading into season 14, the insider tells Us, “The cast is still on standby for the next season. At this rate, they’re not expecting to hear what’s going on in terms of filming until early next year.”

Singer divulged in April that she and Williams — who became a Housewife during season 13 — hit it off. “She has a very strong personality. There’s a lot of similarities between us. We both are self-made, we both put ourselves through college. We both speak our mind,” she told Us at the time. “I meshed with her immediately. She and I were both surprised how well we just clicked together.”

The Life on the Ramona Coaster author noted that the attorney could be “a little tough” but insisted she could take it. Singer also said that adding diversity to the show was necessary, explaining, “New York is a melting pot. I think it was the perfect time to bring her in.”

Williams recognized their commonalities too, but that did not stop her from confronting Singer when she referred to some of her employees as “the help.”

“Ramona is very good at evading,” the television host told Us in May. “She’s a professional runner, and she really tried to shut that conversation down. But what she saw when I kind of forced her hand … is it was not in the spirit or intention of canceling her, or making her look or even feel bad. It really was from this place of, ‘I want to express how I’m feeling and give you an opportunity to consider that moving forward,’ and she did. … Even at this stage in her life, she’s so successful and has so much notoriety and money, [but] she’s actually not beyond self-improvement.”

Us has reached out to Singer and Bravo for comment.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Comments / 5

J Dubya
5d ago

A whole lot of NOTHING here except free advertisement for that dumbass show!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill And Ramona Singer Say Bethenny Frankel Set Up Photo Of Tom D’Agostino Cheating Before Marrying Luann De Lesseps

Real Housewives of New York has gone through several phases throughout its time on the air. There are the OG seasons featuring Alex McCord and Kelly Bensimon that BRING the nostalgia.  We have the chaotic days of Aviva Drescher’s leg throwing and Ramona Singer’s wine glass toss in Kristen Taekman’s face. There are Luann de Lessep’s wild years […] The post Carole Radziwill And Ramona Singer Say Bethenny Frankel Set Up Photo Of Tom D’Agostino Cheating Before Marrying Luann De Lesseps appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Ramona Singer Faces Off With Kenya Moore, Melissa Gorga Calls Out Teresa Giudice & More Moments From 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'

The trailer every Real Housewives fan has been waiting for is finally here — and there is no shortage of drama. A preview for Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has dropped and it looks like Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore are not the best of friends.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Countess Luann de Lesseps Reacts To Sonja Morgan Starting Her Own Cabaret Show

Countess Luann de Lesseps may have been the first Real Housewives of New York to have a cabaret, but Sonja Morgan has been get tipsy and putting on a show long before Bravo cameras made them both famous. Of course, Luann was the wiser for presenting herself as a stage performer, rather than a pop […] The post Countess Luann de Lesseps Reacts To Sonja Morgan Starting Her Own Cabaret Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Slams Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen For Being Bitter About Real Housewives Exit

We know that cast shakeups are inevitable in the world of The Real Housewives, but there’s never been a shakeup quite like the one that happened on The Real Housewives of New York City. After season 4, they got rid of half of the cast, and it’s truly one for the books. Jill Zarin, Alex […] The post Andy Cohen Slams Alex McCord And Simon Van Kempen For Being Bitter About Real Housewives Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
nickiswift.com

Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Reveals Sad Loss

Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

'RHONY' Reunion Canceled Due To Investigation Into Eboni's Racism Claims

We've now learned why the 'RHONY' reunion never happened ... and it was all thanks to an ongoing third-party investigation into Eboni K. Williams' allegations of racism against Ramona Singer. Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Eboni filed a formal complaint against Ramona in the weeks leading up...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Mcsweeney
Us Weekly

Why Andy Cohen Is ‘So Glad’ Erika Jayne’s $1,000 Disney Stock Baby Gift Never Arrived

No hard feelings here! Erika Jayne gave Andy Cohen a lavish gift for his baby shower, but it never arrived — and he’s actually happy about it. “Erika gave me a card that said she had given me I believe it was $2,000 — no, I think it was $1,000 shares of Disney stock, which is really expensive,” the Bravo boss, 53, said during a Tuesday, November 2, event at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York City promoting his new book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love. “I called her and I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ and she said, ‘That’s what we give to all the kids in our life.'”
CELEBRITIES
BET

'RHOP’ Star Dr. Wendy Osefo And Husband Eddie Beat Cheating Rumors

Well, it looks like Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie have finally been able to put the cheating rumors to rest. Speaking with Page Six, the Real Housewives of Potomac star shared how she and her husband have been able to ignore the persistent rumors of infidelity in their marriage during Season 6 of the show.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ramona Singer Reveals When She'd Leave 'RHONY' (Exclusive)

Ramona Singer doesn't plan to hand her apple into Bravo anytime soon. "As long as I have fun doing the show, I'm happy to come back," the Real Housewives of New York City OG tells ET, speaking on the red carpet at the release party for Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People That Lived It, Bravo's authorized tell-all oral history of the shows, in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhony#Costar
ETOnline.com

Andy Cohen Responds to Critics Who Want Erika Jayne Fired from 'Housewives' Due to Allegations (Exclusive)

Erika Jayne continue to be part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star is currently involved in high-profile legal and marital drama, amid multiple lawsuits against her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. As Andy told ET's Brice Sander at the release party for Dave Quinn's book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, on Tuesday, he doesn't pay attention to viewers' criticism and comments about Erika needing to be fired from the show.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bravo reportedly scrapped Real Housewives of New York reunion over racism investigation

Eboni K. Williams filed a formal complaint against Ramona Singer alleging racist behavior that resulted in a third-party investigation, reports TMZ. But while Singer was ultimately cleared, Bravo felt it was too late for a Season 13 reunion because the shooting date kept getting pushed back. "We're told the probe was tasked with looking into an alleged comment Ramona made that Eboni felt was racially motivated," reports TMZ. "As part of the investigation, we're told the cast and production crew sat down for interviews ... and in the end, Ramona was cleared because nothing was found to corroborate Eboni's claims. We're told once the investigation wrapped the network felt it was too late to film a reunion because too much time passed from the end of the season." A source tells TMZ that since Season 13 was already a low-rated season, Bravo didn't expect fans to tune in for a reunion held three months later. TMZ adds that before Williams lodged her complaint, a crew member also accused Singer of race issues -- "but clearly, the alleged conduct had continued -- and that's why Eboni felt it was important to complain as well." The scrapped reunion cost the Real Housewives of New York stars money since they are paid per episode and the reunion was likely to stretch over three episode.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Andy Cohen claims Bravo paid for Kim Richards’ 2011 rehab stay

Bravo paid for “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Kim Richards to enter rehab for alcoholism, after her disturbing drunken exploits on Season 2 in 2011, producer Andy Cohen said in a new book. “When it was clear that it was a real problem, we wanted to be responsible and...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Nicki Minaj Makes Hosting Debut In Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion Trailer

Unfortunately, Real Housewives of Potomac’s current season is nearing its end. And as always, the ladies delivered quite the show, because they come to play. Karen Huger may have broken the vow renewal curse, even though Michael Darby didn’t break his habit of wreaking havoc during finale episodes. The great salad toss of 2021 between […] The post Nicki Minaj Makes Hosting Debut In Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion Trailer appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Why Real Housewives Of New York’s Eboni K. Williams Thinks She Would Make A Great Permanent Host For The View

Following Meghan McCain's departure in July, The View has been filling the post with a circulating slate of temporary co-hosts. Pundits such as Caitlyn Jenner, Condoleezza Rice, and Eboni K. Williams have already sat down at the iconic table as co-hosts for Season 25, with others like Gretchen Carlson and Southern Charm’s Cameron Eubanks still to come. The running theory is that ABC is testing out the new blood to see who will be the best fit for permanent hosting duties. And Eboni K. Williams, now a tried-and-true alum of The Real Housewives of New York, is already pitching her case.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy