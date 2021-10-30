CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois' new green energy law will increase your utility bill, but how much and why?

By KELSEY LANDIS Belleville News-Democrat
Illinois lawmakers passed a green energy bill in September that will force fossil fuel plants to close by 2045 and put billions toward renewable energy and nuclear plants. It includes incentives for buying electric vehicles and pays to retrain workers as the state phases out fossil fuel burning. It's...

