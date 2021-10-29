1 killed in crash on U.S. 36 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed in a crash in Miami County Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 36 at Fairview Snodgrass Road, just east of Piqua. A car heading south on Fairview Snodgrass Road pulled out from a stop sign and hit a pickup truck.

OSHP said the driver of the car was ejected and died in the crash. Their identity has not been released at this time. The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

A Crash Reconstruction Team is at the scene working to determine the cause of the crash.

