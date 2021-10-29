CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Ages 5 to 11

By Comment
POZ
POZ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On September 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. A clinical trial of approximately 4,700 kids in this age group showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective and no serious side effects were...

www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are down but are at levels that would have been jaw-dropping just last year. And with 64 million Americans still left unvaccinated, and others confused about when to get their boosters, the "end" of the pandemic seems far, far away. To tell you how to be safe today, and when to get your booster (or to vaccinate your kids), CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Fox News Sunday yesterday. Read on for the life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of People Who Got Pfizer Have Lower Antibodies—Here's Why

Over the past several months, health experts and officials have analyzed the protection granted by Pfizer's vaccine. Recent research has shown that while Moderna's vaccine remains rather stable over time, the other mRNA vaccine appears to wane in its protection against infection, despite using similar technology. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine diminishes enough to warrant the authorization of booster shots for certain groups of people. Now, new research shows that a much larger group could have lower antibodies from the Pfizer shot.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccines#Eua#Pfizer#Md#U S Fda#The Moderna And#Johnson Johnson
chla.org

Kids and the COVID-19 Vaccine: Your Questions Answered

With the vaccine for children ages 5-11 close to approval, the experts at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles provide guidance for families. For families who have waited for months for a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, the wait is almost over. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group. The vaccine could be available as early as next week if it is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
KIDS
POZ

FDA Advisors Recommend Moderna and J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously this week to recommend a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for older adults, those prone to severe disease and those at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus. The advisors went further for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, recommending a second dose for anyone who received the single shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

Is COVID-19 PrEP on the Horizon?

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) using daily pills has transformed HIV prevention—and monthly PrEP injections could be approved early next year. Likewise, monoclonal antibodies and oral antivirals taken before or after exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, could potentially play a similar—albeit more limited—role for people at risk for severe outcomes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Moderna
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POZ

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Generates Long-Lasting Immune Memory

The Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 have shown greater than 90% effectiveness soon after the second dose. Studies suggest that protective immunity remains high, with only slight decreases, over six months. However, scientists are still working to understand how immunity against the virus develops after vaccination and changes over time.
SCIENCE
POZ

COVID Immunity Through Infection or Vaccination: Are They Equal?

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn’t need to be vaccinated against COVID because he’d fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system’s vaccination mandate, saying “natural” immunity had given him and millions of others...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

COVID-19 Pandemic Had Disproportionate Impact on Black, American Indian and Latino Adults

The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and Latino individuals in the United States, causing more deaths by population size, both directly and indirectly, in these groups compared with white or Asian individuals. The findings, from a large surveillance study led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), appeared October 5, 2021, in Annals of Internal Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US gives final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday in a move hailed by President Joe Biden as a "turning point" in the fight against the pandemic. Days after gaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clearing the way for the vaccination of up to 28 million children. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the children in the 5-11 age group and beginning to ship them across the country. "Today, we have reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy