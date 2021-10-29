CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to brine a turkey and why it's the best for Thanksgiving

By Sue Selasky, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Honey brown, crisp skin with meat that's tender and juicy. That's a cook's goal for the holiday bird. Pictured is orange brined roast turkey with pan gravy. (Jessica J. Trevino/Detroit Free Press/MCT) JESSICA J. TREVINO, JESSICA J. TREVINO, MCT

Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday of the year. While it’s nice to sit down and enjoy that one huge special meal, it can be a challenge to pull it off.  And the centerpiece of many tables — the turkey — is what stresses people out.

The National Turkey Federation calls it America's bird. And it’s the star of the meal and you need to get it right.

Everyone wants a moist and tender, beautifully browned turkey with skin so crisp it crunches when you bite into it.

One way to ensure all that and then some is to brine the turkey.

For years I’ve been bullish on brining. Why? Because cooking a whole turkey can be daunting.

For one thing most are more than 12 pounds and up to 20 pounds plus. That’s a huge size to wrestle with to get just right.

I’ve tried other methods of cooking that supposed to get the turkey done right. There’s the starting it out breast side down – which messes up the skin. Then there is a method which you turn the turkey every so often a quarter turn to get all the sides done evenly. But wrestling with a screeching hot bird is pain. Rubbing the turkey breast with a butter and covering it with foil is also supposed to help keep it moist.

But I’ve always return to brining because it works. Brining gets the turkey done just right. It allows for an extra cushion that ensure the turkey will be moist.

2019 Thanksgiving guide: Our best cooking advice for the big day

How does brining work?

There are two methods of brining: Wet brine and dry brine. Both use salt as one of the main ingredients but it works in different ways. Do not brine kosher turkey are self-basting turkeys like Butterball.

With the wet brine, the whole turkey is submerged in a salt water solution. That salt solution gets into the cells of the meat, breaks down the muscle and is trapped. Once the turkey is cooking that seasoned solution can’t escape. It helps keep the turkey moist during the cooking process and improves its flavor.

Thanksgiving turkey Jessica J. Trevino/Detroit Free Press

With dry brining no water is involved. Instead the salt and other seasoning are rubbed all over the turkey. It’s also sprinkled in the cavity. The salt draws moisture to the surface of the turkey. That moisture mixes in with the salt and other seasonings. The seasoned moisture seeps back into the turkey. With a dry brine, the only draw back is the pan juices can be very salty and may not be usable.

I’ve done it both ways with terrific results. Once you've brined, the turkey needs to be rinsed well to avoid salty pan drippings. The skin is another issue. After rinsing the turkey, you need to let it rest uncovered in the refrigerator so the skin dries out.

How do you brine a turkey?

Here are instructions for both methods.

WET BRINE

Ingredients: 2 cups of kosher salt (or mix of 1 cup salt and 1 cup sugar), 2 gallons of water. You can also use other liquids such as wine, juices, cider and beer. Increase the amounts if you have a large bird. The turkey should be submerged in the water.

Equipment: Tall 5-gallon bucket and room in the refrigerator for the bucket.

How-to: Place 4 cups of the water in a saucepan and add the salt. Heat over medium heat until the salt is dissolved. Remove from heat and add ice cubes to cool. Place the mixture with the remaining water in a bucket. Submerge the turkey,  breast side down.

Place the bucket in the refrigerator at least 12 hours or overnight. Before cooking, remove the turkey and discard the brine. Rinse turkey under cold water, pat dry and return to the refrigerator for another couple of hours to dry the skin. Let the turkey sit one hour before roasting.

DRY BRINE

Ingredients: 4 tablespoons kosher salt (or a mix of salt, brown sugar or herbs.)

Equipment: Oven bag or sealable bag to hold the turkey. Baking sheet or sided dish.

How-to: At least one day before roasting, rinse the turkey and pat dry. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of kosher salt in the turkey cavity. Rub the remaining salt all over the bird. Place the turkey in the bag and refrigerate for 12 hours. There should be no visible salt on the skin. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour before roasting.

Orange Juice Brined Turkey

Serves: 10 to 12 / Preparation time: 30 minutes (plus overnight brining) / Total time: 3-4  hours

BRINE

4 cups orange juice

3 quarts water

2 cups kosher salt

1 cup sugar

Herb sprigs (rosemary, thyme, parsley), optional

TURKEY

1 fresh or frozen turkey (12 to 15 pounds), thawed

4 to 6 cups reduced sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons vegetable oil or melted butter

Salt and pepper to taste

To brine the turkey, start with a large, clean bucket. Make room for the bucket in your refrigerator - adjusting shelves if necessary.

Remove the neck and giblets from the turkey, and reserve them for another use.

In the large bucket, stir together the orange juice, water, salt and sugar. Continue stirring until the salt and sugar dissolve. Add herb sprigs, if using. Place the turkey in the brine, breast side down. Add more water if the turkey isn't completely submerged in the liquid. Place the bucket in the refrigerator for at least 10 to 12 hours or overnight.

Two hours before you plan to roast it, remove the turkey from brine and discard the brine. Rinse the turkey well, inside and out, under cold water for several minutes. Place the turkey on a tray and pat it dry well with paper towels. Let it sit out for 1 hour so the skin dries further, which helps crisp the skin.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place a V-rack in a roasting pan.

Add about 2 cups of the chicken broth to the pan. Place the turkey breast side up on the rack. Brush the turkey with the vegetable oil or rub with softened butter. Season the turkey with salt and pepper or favorite seasoning.

Place it in the oven and roast for 30 minutes. Baste the turkey with the pan juices, and add more chicken broth to the pan if needed. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees. Continue roasting another 2 to 2 ½ hours, basting with the pan juices every 30 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

If the breast seems to be browning too quickly, cover it with foil.

Remove the turkey from the oven and transfer it to a platter. Cover it with foil and let it rest at least 15 to 30 minutes before carving.

From and tested by Susan Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen.

Analysis based on 5 ounces white meat without skin.

307 calories (45% from fat), 15 grams fat (5 grams sat. fat), 0 grams carbohydrates, 40 grams protein, 391 mg sodium, 121 mg cholesterol, 0 grams fiber.

Contact Susan Selasky at 313-222-6872 or sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How to brine a turkey and why it's the best for Thanksgiving

