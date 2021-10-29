Rotary of Southeast Coat Drive at Brewster Shell

Kirby Funeral Services launched a coat drive at the end of summer to help those in the community stay warm this winter. “The coat drive was an idea I had over dinner one night,” said Justin Kirby, owner-operator of Kirby Funeral Services. “I know it’s hard sometimes to make ends meet. A child or adult shouldn’t have to choose between shelter, food, and medicine and having a warm coat during the winter. My family wants to give back to our community who has been very supportive of us. Reaching out to others gives our hearts a gift that money cannot buy. I want to thank those who donate to the coat drive. Together we can keep the warmth Logan County is known for going.”

RUSSELLVILLE, KY