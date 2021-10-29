CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Grand opening celebrates new trail on Miller Bluff

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5uor_0ch6vr1p00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Community members are celebrating the grand opening of La Crosse’s Miller Bluff Trail.

The land, added to Hixon Forest, was acquired a little more two decades ago.

Local groups added a one-mile hiking-only trail during the past year.

The trail runs from the the base of the bluff to other trails on the top of the bluff.

“It’s a gap in the forest where a lot of people were making connections on their own which develops what we call ‘rouge trails or social trails’. And those trails aren’t planned out, so they can be both dangerous and unsustainable environmentally,” said ORA Trails executive director Jed Olson.

The trail connects the Lower Hixon parking lot to the Miller Bluff lookout trail.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Western club selling Thanksgiving pies

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Western Technical College’s Foods Club is selling Thanksgiving pies through Nov. 12. Pies will be sold in advance only. People can buy $12 pumpkin pies, $13 apple streusel pies and $14 pecan pies by contacting Jean Ahrens at ahrensj@westerntc.edu. Orders can also be taken by other Foods Club members. Checks can be made out to Western...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coats for Kids distribution starts Thursday in Tomah

TOMAH (WKBT) — Coats for Kids volunteers will be handing out the items the drive collected starting Thursday in Tomah. After a month of collecting items throughout Monroe County, free coats will be available at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 W. Clifton St. Due to COVID-19, the event will be by appointment only. All volunteers and attendees must wear a...
TOMAH, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Boyer’s Budget Furniture opens in new location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A business with more than century in the community has a new home. Boyer’s Budget Furniture opened Monday in their new location on George Street in La Crosse. The business was on West Avenue, but moved to make way for a new roundabout. Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now   Badger Project drops lawsuit against...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ora Trails#Lower Hixon#News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Dine Dash and Fly returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Dine Dash and Fly is back at the La Crosse Regional Airport. People in the La Crosse area can win gift cards or $500 flight vouchers. Ten restaurants in the La Crosse area are taking part. The program runs through the end of the year. More details are available here. Recent News Headlines from News...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Bangor students give back during day of service

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) – Middle and high school students from Bangor are finding ways to give back to others. Students spent the day in the community for the district’s annual day of service. They raked lawns, picked up garbage and made book markers for a local library. It’s just a...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County Health Department launches Community Health Assessment survey

  LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse County Health Department wants your input. The department is conducting a survey asking residents to weigh in on the county’s top health concerns, like access to care, mental health, and substance abuse. In addition to the survey, the health department plans to hold community forums where residents can voice their concerns...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
191
Followers
193
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy