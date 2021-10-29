Grand opening celebrates new trail on Miller Bluff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Community members are celebrating the grand opening of La Crosse’s Miller Bluff Trail.

The land, added to Hixon Forest, was acquired a little more two decades ago.

Local groups added a one-mile hiking-only trail during the past year.

The trail runs from the the base of the bluff to other trails on the top of the bluff.

“It’s a gap in the forest where a lot of people were making connections on their own which develops what we call ‘rouge trails or social trails’. And those trails aren’t planned out, so they can be both dangerous and unsustainable environmentally,” said ORA Trails executive director Jed Olson.

The trail connects the Lower Hixon parking lot to the Miller Bluff lookout trail.

