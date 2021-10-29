CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-29 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-29 20:00:00...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...From 10 AM EDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 08:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure beachfront and river front property that is prone to coastal flooding and wave action. Where coastal flooding covers roads, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Beach front conditions will become hazardous Friday and persist through Saturday. Remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...An area of low pressure offshore of the Florida Atlantic coast will strengthen through Saturday. Strong north to northeast winds combined with the highest astronomical tides of the year and persistent building swells will cause coastal flooding. Moderate coastal flooding is expected at local beaches Friday into Saturday. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected within inland estuaries. There is the potential for major coastal flooding in localized beachfront areas. A coastal flood watch has been issued due to significant coastal flooding and beach erosion potential. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches and inland extending tributaries including the St. Johns River basin, St. Mary`s River, and Satilla River. * WHEN...Minor tidal flooding is expected Thursday. Moderate to potentially major tidal flooding is expected Friday and Saturday. A high rip current risk will continue for all local beaches through Saturday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Webb County through 800 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Unitec Industrial Park, or 13 miles northeast of Laredo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Botines. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 15 and 20. US Highway 59 between mile markers 816 and 818. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WEBB COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 08:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure beachfront and river front property that is prone to coastal flooding and wave action. Where coastal flooding covers roads, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Beach front conditions will become hazardous Friday and persist through Saturday. Remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...An area of low pressure offshore of the Florida Atlantic coast will strengthen through Saturday. Strong north to northeast winds combined with the highest astronomical tides of the year and persistent building swells will cause coastal flooding. Moderate coastal flooding is expected at local beaches Friday into Saturday. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected within inland estuaries. There is the potential for major coastal flooding in localized beachfront areas. A coastal flood watch has been issued due to significant coastal flooding and beach erosion potential. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches and inland extending tributaries including the St. Johns River basin, St. Mary`s River, and Satilla River. * WHEN...Minor tidal flooding is expected Thursday. Moderate to potentially major tidal flooding is expected Friday and Saturday. A high rip current risk will continue for all local beaches through Saturday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/07 PM 6.7 1.1 0.7 2 None 04/07 AM 7.4 1.8 0.6 3 Minor 04/08 PM 6.7 1.1 0.6 2-3 None 05/08 AM 7.6 2.0 0.5 3 Minor 05/08 PM 6.6 1.0 0.6 3 None 06/09 AM 8.0 2.4 0.9 3-4 Minor
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Coastal Aransas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Aransas County through 730 PM CDT At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rockport, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rockport, Palm Harbor, Key Allegro, Copano Village and Fulton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible along shorelines and tidal waterways (8.0 to 8.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable. Properties may also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:58 AM Thursday morning at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/08 AM 8.1 2.3 1.2 N/A Major 04/08 PM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 05/09 AM 8.4 2.6 1.3 N/A Major 05/09 PM 7.6 1.8 1.5 N/A Moderate
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 330 PM EDT. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Area rivers will continue to slowly fall due to recent rainfall. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until further notice. * At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.0 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, The north end of Lakeview Drive is covered by water. Several houses have water to their foundations on Steinberger Lake Drive.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 6.8 feet is expected around 9:47 AM PDT Friday morning. Pooling of sea water will be possible around this high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Minor beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Wise FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Illinois River at Valley City. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 14.6 feet early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The road to Norbut Fish and Wildlife area is flooded. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Valley City 14.0 13.8 Wed 8 pm 14.2 14.5 14.6 14.5 14.3
PIKE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Duval; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Duval and eastern Webb Counties through 900 PM CDT At 819 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bruni, or 14 miles northwest of Hebbronville. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bruni and Mirando City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Duval; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Duval and southeastern Webb Counties through 915 PM CDT At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mirando City, or 21 miles west of Hebbronville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oilton, Mirando City, Aguilares and Bruni. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jim Hogg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jim Hogg County through 1000 PM CDT At 914 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thompsonville, or 12 miles west of Hebbronville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hebbronville, Las Lomitas, Gruy Stadium, Randado, Thompsonville, Jim Hogg County Airport, Hebbronville High School, South Fork Estates and Hebbronville Border Patrol Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JIM HOGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 18:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Arkansas, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-05 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arkansas; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Pulaski; Saline FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT: For the Frost Advisory, Frost is possible for tonight into Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. * WHERE...Garland, Saline, Pulaski, Hot Spring, Grant, Jefferson and Arkansas Counties. * WHEN: For the Frost Advisory, late tonight through Thursday morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Duval, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Duval; Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Duval County in south central Texas Eastern Webb County in south central Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 824 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bruni and Mirando City. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 330 PM EDT. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Indiana Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Area rivers will continue to slowly fall due to recent rainfall. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tiffin River at Stryker. * Until Friday morning. * At 10:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.7 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect some farm buildings near Stryker and flood some secondary roads.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jim Hogg The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jim Hogg County in deep south Texas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hebbronville, South Fork Estates, Gruy Stadium, Hebbronville High School, Jim Hogg County Airport, Las Lomitas and Hebbronville Border Patrol Station. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
JIM HOGG COUNTY, TX

