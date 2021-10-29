Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-07 08:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure beachfront and river front property that is prone to coastal flooding and wave action. Where coastal flooding covers roads, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Beach front conditions will become hazardous Friday and persist through Saturday. Remain out of the surf. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...An area of low pressure offshore of the Florida Atlantic coast will strengthen through Saturday. Strong north to northeast winds combined with the highest astronomical tides of the year and persistent building swells will cause coastal flooding. Moderate coastal flooding is expected at local beaches Friday into Saturday. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected within inland estuaries. There is the potential for major coastal flooding in localized beachfront areas. A coastal flood watch has been issued due to significant coastal flooding and beach erosion potential. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches and inland extending tributaries including the St. Johns River basin, St. Mary`s River, and Satilla River. * WHEN...Minor tidal flooding is expected Thursday. Moderate to potentially major tidal flooding is expected Friday and Saturday. A high rip current risk will continue for all local beaches through Saturday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO