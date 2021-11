Klay Thompson isn't getting over the fact that he wasn't named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. The Warriors' star shooting guard first voiced his frustration when he wasn't named to the team after a three-day rollout. On Friday morning, he still hadn't gotten over the snub, again showing his anger on Instagram. Even on his Instagram Live, which usually is all fun and games, Thompson made it clear he isn't hearing the excuses for why he wasn't named to the team that consists of the 76 greatest players of all time -- there was a tie, which is why there's one extra player.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO