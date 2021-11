While Tom Taylor has proven himself to be one of the most exciting writers working in comics based on the extensive work he’s been doing at Marvel and DC, he hasn’t done much creator-owned work outside of his native homeland that is Australia. Published by BOOM! Studios, Seven Secrets centers on the young Caspar, newly recruited into the Order of the Seven Secrets that has trusted in Keepers and Holders to guard said secrets in seven briefcases against all harm. However, after the events of the first volume, where the Order is on the brink of extinction whilst their enemies, the Seekers, have apprehended one of the Secrets, is there still hope for Caspar and the rest of the Order?

