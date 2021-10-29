Jake Gyllenhaal Set For Guy Ritchie’s Next

Jake Gyllenhaal told Howard Stern that he’s looking towards the future with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, after the pair finally went public with their relationship. Jake Gyllenhaal, 40, is so in love with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, 25. The actor gushed over the blossoming romance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, October 4, and even hinted that the couple are ready to take some big steps in their relationship. “All I want is to be a good husband and a father…That really is what I want,” Jake told Howard Stern, per E! News. “And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could have said that before.”

