Jake Gyllenhaal Set For Guy Ritchie’s Next

By Garth Franklin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal is set to lead Guy Ritchie’s new STXFilms action-thriller “The Interpreter” which is set to commence production in the second week of January in Spain. The project will mark the fourth teaming of Ritchie and writers Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. The...

