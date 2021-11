Here is a topic that is heavily talked about amongst real estate agents. Should you discount your services? And if so, how do you say "no" to a home seller?. There are many reasons why you should and shouldn't discount your services. If we can allow me to break character a bit and speak on behalf of myself and not my company—I believe in not discounting services because it also discounts your value as an agent. Some exceptions would be if a client is going through a really hard time (but isn't everybody?), or for friends and family.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO