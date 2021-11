The recent Sun-Times editorial calling for an all-hands, expert look at Chicago violence is timely and needed. Crime in Chicago has many facets and underlying causes, exacerbated by inconsistency in our deterrence, prosecution and reporting. The answers to reducing gun violence include solving the problems of gangs and drugs, but also more. It includes education, parenting, the willingness of victims to testify, police clearance rates, state’s attorney’s prosecution that follows the law and a defendant’s criminal history, employment opportunities, mentoring, community resources, housing, health care...the list goes on and on.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO