How to Watch “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” premieres today

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is set to begin streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. today. The film is the seventh in the franchise (assuming you don't count 2010's Japanese installment, Paranormal Activity II: Tokyo Night, which ran parallel to the second movie but was ultimately disregarded as canon), and the first new Paranormal Activity movie to be released since 2015's Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. The film was originally set for a theatrical release on March 19, 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the delay was first announced, it looked like a 2022 theatrical run was in the cards, but earlier this year, Paramount announced the movie would head straight to streaming so that it could come out in time for Halloween.
Comments / 0