How to Watch “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” premieres today

When Paranormal Activity debuted in 2007, people’s minds were blown by the effectiveness of the subtle yet mounting horror of the found footage home video. It was new and inventive, a fresh twist on a subgenre that had been the subject of intense scrutiny and judgement since The Blair Witch Project rocked audiences in 1999. Oren Peli’s supernatural home invasion fright fest ignited a phenomenon in the genre and became a welcomed addition to the horror hall of fame. It’s not a stretch to say its successful scares made it a classic. Naturally, it waded into sequel territory shortly afterward and spawned a franchise. Up until the fifth installment, the films kept the same winning formula going: Sinister unseen demonic force at work in a house full of innocent folks. The fifth and sixth movies started taking the franchise in different places—and the seventh and latest installment, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, joins the group to remind us that this is no longer the franchise we remember. No, unfortunately, that’s long dead.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO