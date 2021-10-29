CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” premieres today

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParanormal Activity: Next of Kin premieres today exclusively on Paramount+. Stream this Halloween hit and finish October with a fright. In typical Paranormal Activity fashion, a documentary filmmaker follows a woman (Margot) to an isolated community. In search of information about...

www.mlive.com

FanSided

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin ending explained: Does Margot find her mom?

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is officially out now exclusively on Paramount+, and the new film feels nothing like a Paranormal Activity film, which is a surprisingly good thing. The latest entry into the massive horror franchise sets itself apart with a distinct tone and fresh storytelling. It feels more like the old-school Blair Witch-style of found-footage storytelling with some folk horror elements thrown in. This tactic is different from the previous films, which primarily focused on strange things inside a house or singular building.
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive 'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' Clip Reveals a Creepy Moment for Margot

Paramount+ has debuted a new clip from the upcoming Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, and Collider can exclusively reveal a scene from the latest film in the found-footage horror franchise. The seventh Paranormal Activity installment will premiere exclusively on the streaming service on October 29 — just in time for Halloween weekend.
MOVIES
goombastomp.com

Paranormal Activity 2 is Equal to the Original

Less than a year after Paranormal Activity’s cinema release, the sequel came screaming into multiplexes with a marketing campaign that was unnervingly similar to its progenitors. Despite creator Oren Peli sharing producer and writing credits, a ghostly shadow of skepticism was cast over the ability of relative unknown Tod Williams helming the picture and it became increasingly likely that this would turn out to simply be another rushed, budget-inflated Hollywood cash-in sequel.
MOVIES
substreammagazine.com

‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ Review: Updated Video Resolution Doesn’t Necessarily Update the Scares

Just when the horror genre thought they got enough juice from the found footage lemon, 2007’s Paranormal Activity blew away expectations with a $193.4 million gross. Through six films, we saw sisters (both past and present-day), a demon coven, children making friends with a maleficent presence named “Tobi,” and MacBook, handheld, and Kinect cameras. Next of Kin makes no connection to the previous films in terms of storyline. It even bumps up the camera quality, giving some of the best cinematography the series has seen thus far. The higher rate of camera work adds to enhance the creepiness of the new setting to an extent. Unless you’re doing a film that takes place at another time, it’s hard to fake the funk with grainy imagery with the superabundance of technology.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Exclusive Clip from ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ Offers Up One Good Scare [Video]

The Paranormal Activity franchise is resurrected with Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, now streaming on Paramount+. The new found-footage horror is this time directed by William Eubank, best known in the horror community for his sci-fi shocker The Signal and the excellent Aliens-inspired Underwater. In the new film, “A documentary...
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Wants to Be All Horror to All People, Losing Its Legacy

When Paranormal Activity debuted in 2007, people’s minds were blown by the effectiveness of the subtle yet mounting horror of the found footage home video. It was new and inventive, a fresh twist on a subgenre that had been the subject of intense scrutiny and judgement since The Blair Witch Project rocked audiences in 1999. Oren Peli’s supernatural home invasion fright fest ignited a phenomenon in the genre and became a welcomed addition to the horror hall of fame. It’s not a stretch to say its successful scares made it a classic. Naturally, it waded into sequel territory shortly afterward and spawned a franchise. Up until the fifth installment, the films kept the same winning formula going: Sinister unseen demonic force at work in a house full of innocent folks. The fifth and sixth movies started taking the franchise in different places—and the seventh and latest installment, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, joins the group to remind us that this is no longer the franchise we remember. No, unfortunately, that’s long dead.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021)

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, 2021. Directed by William Eubank. Starring Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Kyli Zion, Dan Lippert, Wesley Han, Henry Ayres-Brown, Colin Keane, and Emerald Rose Sullivan. SYNOPSIS:. Margot, a documentary filmmaker, heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of learning about her long-lost mother...
MOVIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “4400” series premiere October 25th

Tonight at 9/8c on The CW, catch the first episode of 4400. This new series wonders what it might look like if 4400 of the overlooked and marginalized returned to society all at once. This new show brings 4400 people back to Detroit. Having been undervalued over the last century,...
DETROIT, MI
ComicBook

New Paranormal Activity Movie is Now Streaming on Paramount+

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is set to begin streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. today. The film is the seventh in the franchise (assuming you don't count 2010's Japanese installment, Paranormal Activity II: Tokyo Night, which ran parallel to the second movie but was ultimately disregarded as canon), and the first new Paranormal Activity movie to be released since 2015's Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. The film was originally set for a theatrical release on March 19, 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the delay was first announced, it looked like a 2022 theatrical run was in the cards, but earlier this year, Paramount announced the movie would head straight to streaming so that it could come out in time for Halloween.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ Film Review: Franchise Reboot Plays Like Subpar, Found-Footage ‘Midsommar’

It’s been six years since we last visited the “Paranormal Activity”–verse, but if you were wondering what might happen next in the increasingly weird journey of Toby the Demon — or about the swiftly-forgotten army of supernatural super-soldiers introduced in “The Marked Ones” (which also had time travel!) — you won’t find it in “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.”
MOVIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “All American” season 4 premiere

Tonight at 8/7c on The CW, tune in to watch the season premiere of All American. Following the exciting State Championship at the end of last season, tonight’s episode picks up where we last left our football fans—coming to terms with both the score and personal issues left unresolved. All...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
bloody-disgusting.com

The 10 Scariest Scenes in the ‘Paranormal Activity’ Franchise!

This Friday brings the resurgence of the Paranormal Activity franchise with a new entry, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, arriving exclusively on Paramount+ on October 29, 2021. Next of Kin appears to give the series a fresh start after six films and a non-canon sidequel, all connected to the demon Toby and his coven of followers in some way.
MOVIES

