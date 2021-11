Two weeks before the clocks turn back, there is another numerical change that will need resetting in our region. As of Sunday, October 24, seven-digit dialing will no longer be an option for local calls made within the 845 and 914 area codes, a region that spans from Warwick and Yonkers in the south to Margaretville and Germantown to the north, and to the Connecticut-Dutchess County border in the east. Going forward, people must dial area codes as well to complete their calls.

HUDSON, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO