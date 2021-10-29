CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NYPD Cop Who Ordered $7,000 Hit on Ex-Hubby Gets 4 Years

By Blake Montgomery
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Valeria Cincinelli, an ex-NYPD officer, was sentenced to four years in prison Friday as she wept and apologized for her plot to hire a hitman for $7,000 to...

