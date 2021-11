PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Well, that’s a wrap! The 2021 growing season has now officially come to an end. This year’s growing season lasted just over 6 months or a span of 186 days. Over the last seventy years at the Pittsburgh airport, it is in the top 20 longest lengths on record. We should expect the growing season to continue to get longer over the next decade due to climate change. We are already seeing signs of that with 4 out of the top 12 growing seasons occurring since 2010. Two of the top three also occurred since...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO