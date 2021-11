The money set aside in the village of Oak Park’s 2022 capital improvement plan (CIP) to either improve the dismal condition of its existing police station in the basement of village hall or build a new facility entirely remains a bone of contention for Trustee Arti Walker-Peddakotla. The project’s inclusion in annual budgets has prompted the trustee to vote against the CIP every year since she took office.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO