Cleveland, OH

How much shoveling is in our future? FOX 8 meteorologists break down what to expect this winter

By André Bernier
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s a question that’s crossing most of our minds as winter draws near — how much snow are we going to get?

Our team of meteorologists is looking at all the data and studying the trends to let you know what to expect.

We’ve had six winters with below-normal snowfall, which is unprecedented, but a seventh is unlikely.

About 62 to 75 inches of snow is expected. The average at Hopkins Airport is 66 inches.

A cold surge in November and December is expected to bring frequent clippers and an increase in lake effect because the lake is much warmer than normal.

However, that may change moving later into the season.

In the stratosphere, about 20 miles over the North Pole, there’s a big pool of air just rapidly warming up, which is called stratospheric warming.

When that happens, typically, it bows the cold air down across the continental United States and Canada, including the Ohio Valley.

As we go past January 1, it looks like the Southeast Ridge parameter could be the wild card and push that jetstream back north, at least periodically.

That may increase the snow, but it all depends how far that Southeast Ridge pushes northward. That may mean that some of the precipitation could be rain and snow.

The cold pool will develop in November and likely last for 30 to 45 days in December. Once we break into January, we will likely see an up and down pattern.

Comments / 10

kevin
4d ago

I bought a snow blower from president Biden and now Biden’s say the snowblower won’t work unless i feed the illegal immigrant. 😳😂

Reply(2)
9
Robert Ayochayocha
3d ago

Global warming!! Watch this winter is going to be milder than the last one!! For those with common sense remember that 20 years ago winter is very different from today winter. We hardly get snow in Cleveland Ohio

Reply
2
 

