Youngstown, OH

Youngstown radio station director runs to raise funds

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WYSU, the local public radio station on Youngstown State University’s campus, is looking for community support for their fall fundraiser.

This week, the director of the radio station completed a 65-mile trek.

He said he’s been running marathon distance for more than 25 years and wanted to do something special this year since he turned 65.

People sponsored the run with a dollar amount for every mile he completed.

“We started at 3 a.m. on Monday morning and finished just a little before 8 p.m. at night. It was a bunch of hours that we did some combination of running and walking,” said WYSU-FM director Gary Sexton.

Those who still want to donate can check out WYSU’s Facebook page and follow the link. They will continue collecting donations throughout the weekend.

