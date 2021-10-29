What the metaverse means for brand experiences

This article was contributed by Todd Blaschka, Chief Operating Officer at TigerGraph. COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation among businesses and revolutionized ecommerce as we all adjusted to fluctuating lockdowns and quarantine mandates. The U.S. ecommerce market experienced ten years’ worth of growth in three months in early 2020 as consumers shopped almost exclusively online. COVID-19 created surpluses of some items, increased demand for other items (toilet paper), and disrupted supply chains worldwide. A year-and-a-half later, consumers are continuing to spend, with Americans spending $765 more per month than this time last year. Meanwhile, the pandemic forced businesses into a “distributed everything” model with partners, suppliers, and customers in different locations. Consumers have adapted to supply shortages and unpredictable product availability as they become savvier with their buying behavior. Smart businesses learned to “listen” to consumers, meeting them where they are with what they need when they need it — and personalization is what made this possible. Enterprises that embraced graph technology, AI, and machine learning to highlight connections between different datasets were better equipped to tailor customer interactions, predict supply shortages, and model for various business scenarios.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO