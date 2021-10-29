Myles Garrett wants to send Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger off with a loss

With the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens sitting atop the AFC North standings at 5-2, the Browns will need Myles Garrett to be at his best against Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett currently leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks as his 4-3 team prepares to welcome the 3-3 Pittsburgh Steelers to town for a Halloween divisional showdown.

It could be a historic day on the shoreline of Lake Erie, as Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might make his final start at FirstEnergy Stadium unless the Browns host the Steelers in a playoff game this coming January. Garrett admitted on Friday he wants to offer the 39-year-old signal-caller a not-so-fond farewell.

"Hell, I have to send him off, right? If it is," Garrett explained, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (h/t Pro Football Talk). "He’s left a huge legacy in Pittsburgh and here, so I’ve got to make sure he doesn’t leave with a win. But got to respect what he’s done and the greatness that he’s had on the football field."

Per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams, Garrett has sacked Roethlisberger four times during his career and later admitted he's looking to accumulate "20+" quarterback takedowns over the 17-game season.

