All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. It’s hard to make history at Long Beach Poly, a school with 125 years of athletic domination in its history. The Jackrabbits boys’ water polo team is hoping to do just that over the next two weeks, as they seek to claim the school’s first CIF-SS water polo championship in 92 years. There’s still a long way to go for Poly, which is seeded No. 1 in the Division 4 bracket, but Tuesday evening’s playoff opener couldn’t have gotten things off to a better start, as they easily defeated Ayala 18-5.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO