In 2018, funds were diverted by the County Commissioners, away from the York County Library system to redirect to fight the Opioid battle. And in the passing of three years, little has been gained, it seems, in that battle. As these deaths increase, and the problem continues to grow, there are discussions of greed, profits, lack of accountability and other options to address it. Due to the nationwide impact, more federal funds have been designated to assist this battle, and, with these new funding sources available, it is time to restore local funding to the York County Library system, to help our local population.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO