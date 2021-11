Today is the day that many fans have been waiting for ever since Bray Wyatt was released by WWE earlier this year. WWE contracts have a 90-day non-compete clause, and Wyatt, who now goes by Windham, has been teasing the end of his on social media with a "2 more days" tease. Now the day is finally here, and Windham celebrated the occasion by changing up his Twitter bio. He already had his name as Windham but his actual Twitter handle was still WWE-related. Now that's been changed to @Windham6, and he is officially free to sign with anyone he wants to.

WWE ・ 4 DAYS AGO