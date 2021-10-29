How to Watch ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Need a movie to watch this Halloween? “ Paranormal Activity : Next of Kin” officially arrived on Paramount+ on Friday.

The David Eubanks-directed horror film, about a woman searching for information on her mother’s disappearance, marks the seventh installment in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise.

Emily Bader stars in the horror flick as Margot, a documentary filmmaker who heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. After a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes that people in the community could be hiding a sinister secret.

Roland Buck III, Henry Ayres-Brown, and Tom Nowicki round out the cast.

“Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” was written by Christopher Landon, who also executive-produced the film alongside Steven Schneider and Jenny Hinkey. Jason Blum and Oren Peli are producers.

To stream “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,” you must be a Paramount+ subscriber. Plans start at $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) after a free seven-day free trial. You can choose between the Essential limited-commercial plan ($4.99 a month), or the ad-free Premium plan for $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year). Paramount+ has a bundle deal as well, which adds Showtime to your subscription for $12 a month (a savings of 28%). You can cancel or adjust your Paramount+ subscription at any time.

from $4.99 a month



The Paramount+ Essential plan gets you access to numerous TV shows and movies, including the NFL games and other CBS live programming, Champions League live for soccer fans, and 24-hour live news courtesy of CBSN. The Premium plan comes with everything in the cheaper tier, plus local CBS stations, and you can download content to watch it later.

Paramount+ houses tens of thousands of TV episodes and movies in the massive streaming library, which includes original shows and movies such as “Stark Trek Prodigy,” “Queenpins,” “Infinite,” “Evil,” “Guilty Party,” and “Steal Team.”

If you’re an Amazon Prime member , you can add Paramount+ to your subscription and conveniently stream everything from one destination. The Paramount+ app works with Android, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, LG, PS4, Samsung, Roku, Xfinity, Xbox, Chromecast, and Fire TV.

Now that you’re up to date on Paramount+, the only thing left to do is join and stream. If you’re planning a movie marathon this weekend, be sure to check out the collection of Halloween content , which includes “A Quiet Place Part II,” “The Addams Family,” “The Devil Inside,” “World War Z,” “The Ring,” “Zodiac,” “Child’s Play,” and “Night of the Living Dead.”