How to Watch ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ for Free

By Latifah Muhammad
IndieWire
 5 days ago

Need a movie to watch this Halloween? “ Paranormal Activity : Next of Kin” officially arrived on Paramount+ on Friday.

The David Eubanks-directed horror film, about a woman searching for information on her mother’s disappearance, marks the seventh installment in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise.

Emily Bader stars in the horror flick as Margot, a documentary filmmaker who heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. After a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes that people in the community could be hiding a sinister secret.

Roland Buck III, Henry Ayres-Brown, and Tom Nowicki round out the cast.

“Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” was written by Christopher Landon, who also executive-produced the film alongside Steven Schneider and Jenny Hinkey. Jason Blum and Oren Peli are producers.

To stream “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,” you must be a Paramount+ subscriber. Plans start at $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) after a free seven-day free trial. You can choose between the Essential limited-commercial plan ($4.99 a month), or the ad-free Premium plan for $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year). Paramount+ has a bundle deal as well, which adds Showtime to your subscription for $12 a month (a savings of 28%). You can cancel or adjust your Paramount+ subscription at any time.


Buy:
Paramount+

from $4.99 a month



Buy it

The Paramount+ Essential plan gets you access to numerous TV shows and movies, including the NFL games and other CBS live programming, Champions League live for soccer fans, and 24-hour live news courtesy of CBSN. The Premium plan comes with everything in the cheaper tier, plus local CBS stations, and you can download content to watch it later.

Paramount+ houses tens of thousands of TV episodes and movies in the massive streaming library, which includes original shows and movies such as “Stark Trek Prodigy,” “Queenpins,” “Infinite,” “Evil,” “Guilty Party,” and “Steal Team.”

If you’re an Amazon Prime member , you can add Paramount+ to your subscription and conveniently stream everything from one destination. The Paramount+ app works with Android, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, LG, PS4, Samsung, Roku, Xfinity, Xbox, Chromecast, and Fire TV.

Now that you’re up to date on Paramount+, the only thing left to do is join and stream. If you’re planning a movie marathon this weekend, be sure to check out the collection of Halloween content , which includes “A Quiet Place Part II,” “The Addams Family,” “The Devil Inside,” “World War Z,” “The Ring,” “Zodiac,” “Child’s Play,” and “Night of the Living Dead.”

IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in November and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Cowboy Bebop” (available November 19) Why Should I Watch? Calling the original anime “Cowboy Bebop” a cult classic doesn’t quite do justice to its impact on animation, television, and culture at large. Hajime Yatate’s neo-noir space western originally ran in the late ’90s, hopping across two Japanese TV networks to air its 26 episodes before becoming the first anime title to premiere on Adult Swim here in the States (circa 2001). Often referred to as a bridge for animation fans to invest in anime, as well as Western audiences to appreciate a medium originated in the East, “Cowboy Bebop” is...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ Review: Amish Country Gets Creepy in Breezy Faux Documentary

Editor’s note: The following review contains spoilers for “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.”  Is it problematic to admit that an overnight stay in an Amish country farmhouse seems ripe for a horror movie setting? Without revealing too much about the plot of “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” off the bat, the seventh and latest chapter in the mega-hit horror franchise manages to alleviate that particular stickiness with a last-minute twist. Before the whole devil-worshipping-cult stuff happens, the movie is fairly respectful of Amish cultural practices, even if it uses them as ornamentation. Keeping in line with previous “Paranormal Activity” entries, “Next of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ice Cube Will No Longer Star in Sony’s ‘Oh Hell No’ After Declining Covid Vaccine — Report

Actor and rapper Ice Cube has parted ways with Sony’s upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No” after he declined a request from the film’s producers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the news. IndieWire has reached out to Ice Cube’s representatives for comment. The comedy is directed by Kitao Sakurai (“Bad Trip”), and also stars Jack Black, who serves as a producer on the film alongside Roz Music and Matt Tolmach (“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”). The synopsis per Deadline says the story “follows Sherman (Black), who falls in love with Will’s (Cube) mom, who has only one thing...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Person
Oren Peli
Person
Jason Blum
thestreamable.com

How to Watch GAC Family Online for Free

Fans of heart-warming holiday movies often turn to Hallmark Channels when the season draws near. But the upstart GAC networks are making waves by swiping some of Hallmark’s beloved talent for holiday movies of their own. Lori Loughlin, Trevor Donovan, and Danica McKellar are some of the high-profile stars jumping to GAC. Under her GAC Media deal, McKellar will do rom-coms and holiday films exclusively for GAC Media through 2023.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Planet Of The Dead’: Zack Snyder Reveals ‘Army Of The Dead’ Sequel Title & Hints At A Surprising Return

This has been a big year for Zack Snyder. Not only did he finally get to release his years-in-the-making “Synder Cut” of “Justice League,” but he also got to kickstart his “Army of the Dead” franchise on Netflix, not just with the first film but also the first spinoff, “Army of Thieves.” But this is only the tip of the ‘Dead’ iceberg, as the filmmaker is already teasing what should be coming in the first sequel, “Planet of the Dead.”
MOVIES
Variety

Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that said world and the way people watch television have changed, they reject the notion that, as Phillips puts it, “the antihero narrative [is] over and everything’s going to be ‘Ted Lasso’ now.” In the show’s original 2006-13 run, viewers learned why Dexter Morgan became a serial killer: His adoptive father and a...
TV SERIES
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Roku Tv#Paramount#Amish#Premium#Showtime#Cbs#Champions League
thedallasnews.net

How To Watch The Eternals Free Streaming at Home: Marvel's next blockbuster

Where is Eternals streaming? Find out where to watch online amongst 45+ services including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video. Eternals has almost arrived. Marvel's next blockbuster is heading to cinemas very soon, and we have the lowdown on everything you need to know about the MCU adventure that promises to change everything.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Trailer: Netflix’s Live-Action Adaptation of Classic Anime Draws Near

“Cowboy Bebop” helped popularize anime in the United States and is remembered as one of the greatest shows in the medium’s history. So, expectations are understandably high for Netflix’s impending live-action television adaptation of the iconic show. The streaming giant unveiled the trailer for its “Cowboy Bebop” series on Tuesday, which you can watch below. “Cowboy Bebop” has a release date of November 19. Netflix’s synopsis reads: “‘Cowboy Bebop’ is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer: The Joe Exotic Saga Continues, From a Cage of His Own

Netflix has released a dramatic first trailer for “Tiger King 2,” the sequel to the larger-than-life documentary series that got everyone through the first isolating weeks of the pandemic. Full of suspense and outlandish characters, “Tiger King” immediately captured viewers’ attention worldwide. Now the saga continues with Joe Exotic behind bars, and not the kind you keep a big cat in. Set to Liza Minnelli singing “Maybe This Time” from “Cabaret,” the trailer below teases plenty of drama and intrigue to come. Here’s the official synopsis, per Netflix: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of...
TV SERIES
goombastomp.com

Paranormal Activity and Why Less is Absolutely More

A young couple moves into their new home in a well-to-do neighborhood in San Diego. This would be the happy ending to most films, but unfortunately for Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloan) it is just the beginning of their troubles. Shortly after moving in bumps, whispers and general disturbances at night keep the couple awake at night. Rather than shrugging these odd occurrences off, Micah decides an investigation is in order. If this presence is active in the middle of the night as they sleep, then that is when Micah will record.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ Film Review: Franchise Reboot Plays Like Subpar, Found-Footage ‘Midsommar’

It’s been six years since we last visited the “Paranormal Activity”–verse, but if you were wondering what might happen next in the increasingly weird journey of Toby the Demon — or about the swiftly-forgotten army of supernatural super-soldiers introduced in “The Marked Ones” (which also had time travel!) — you won’t find it in “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.”
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Spine of Night’ Review: A Gnarly Throwback to the Ralph Bakshi Glory Days of Adult Animation

, Morgan Galen King and Philip Gelatt’s “The Spine of Night” is nothing less than an orgiastic ode to Ralph Bakshi, Gerald Potterton, and the other god-kings of rotoscope animation whose adult cartoons glistened from behind the beaded doorways of America’s video stores like forbidden relics that would melt the faces of anyone who dared to gaze upon their taboo wonders. It’s nothing more than that, either, but there’s only so much you can ask of a movie in which Lucy Lawless voices a naked swamp witch who wears a human skull as a headdress and shouts things like “tremble...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Culture Shock,’ the ‘Into the Dark’ Chapter That’s Among Blumhouse’s Best

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Culture Shock”: Hulu “Into the Dark,” which wrapped its second season earlier this year on Hulu, is an anthology series. By its nature, there’s a certain hit-or-miss quality, especially when the horror collection adds the constraint of tying each installment into a holiday. Some can get too cute by half, while others (like Nacho Vigalondo’s bonkers “Pooka!” or the most recent “Blood Moon”) strip away those ties to find the thematic strength underneath. It’s what makes “Culture Shock,” the Gigi Saul Guerrero-directed episode of “Into the...
TV SERIES
