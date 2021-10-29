Joinery Expansion in the works

On Tuesday, November 2 starting at 7 p.m., a contractor working for the City of Lakeland Wastewater Collection Division will be performing a sewer repair to seal off groundwater leakage into the sewer main beneath Chiles Street. The area where work will be done is adjacent to the Main Library and the Polk Museum of Art off Lake Morton. This repair is planned to be completed by accessing the sewer main through existing manholes with no excavation. Once started, the work is expected to take eight hours to complete. Chiles Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Lake Morton Drive and Michigan Avenue. However, local traffic will be able to still access Chiles Street with the exception of the immediate work area. Appropriate traffic control and detour signage will be in place, with both Palmetto Street and Vistabula Street as detour options.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO