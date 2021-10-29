CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Joinery Expansion in the works

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 5 days ago
The expansion of The Joinery food hall is in the works. Lakeland city commissioners will be asked on Monday to sell...

Lakeland Gazette

MAIN STREET PATHWAY PROJECT TO BE COMPLETED SPRING 2022

The City of Lakeland recently started the Main Street Pathway project that includes the construction of a 10-foot-wide asphalt multi-use trail on the south side of Main Street between Interlachen Parkway and Longfellow Boulevard. The project scope includes the installation of ADA-deployment and bench pads for six Citrus Connection mass transit stops along the way. The project also includes updated traffic signalization at the Longfellow Boulevard intersection.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Central Bark is coming

Parks and Recreation Director Bob Donahay told commissioners. "We're ready to go.". While the 1.2-acre site, which is across Main Street east of the Lakeland Fire Department, had been intended to be a retention pond, only a small corner retains moisture, he said. Construction can begin soon, he said. Funding...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

2021 Municipal Election

(Check your voter ID card for your precinct number or visit the Voter Lookup page.) Polls are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. There will be one digital scan machine and one accessible voting machine for individuals with disabilities at each location. ***If viewing on mobile, you may need to...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

LAKELAND PARK DRIVE CONSTRUCTION WILL CLOSE CARPENTER WAY FOR THREE MONTHS

The ongoing Lakeland Park Drive Connector project is halfway through completion. On November 11th, 2021, the project contractor, QGS Development will close Carpenters Way for a duration of three months between November 11, 2021 – February 10, 2022. Carpenters' way will be closed from the north side of the I-4 overpass to the south side of the Wedgewood Golf and Country Club south parking lot. The closure is necessary to construct the three-way stop at Carpenters Way and the new Lakeland Park Drive Connector.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Waco Kitchen could be coming to Lakeland Linder International Airport this March

Take out and take off from Lakeland Linder's potential new restaurant: Waco Kitchen. Since its last renovation in 2001, the restaurant space has remained relatively untouched until now. If you remember back to 2019, the previous tenant, Hallback's Bar & Grill, closed, and the space has been empty ever since, with a few rumors and rumblings of potential restaurants over the past two years.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Pollution Notice

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Department of Environmental Protection has received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Incident Information. Name of Incident: City of Lakeland NPDES Permit No. FL0039772. State Watch...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

SANITARY SEWER REPAIR WILL CLOSE CHILES STREET OVERNIGHT ON NOVEMBER 2

On Tuesday, November 2 starting at 7 p.m., a contractor working for the City of Lakeland Wastewater Collection Division will be performing a sewer repair to seal off groundwater leakage into the sewer main beneath Chiles Street. The area where work will be done is adjacent to the Main Library and the Polk Museum of Art off Lake Morton. This repair is planned to be completed by accessing the sewer main through existing manholes with no excavation. Once started, the work is expected to take eight hours to complete. Chiles Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Lake Morton Drive and Michigan Avenue. However, local traffic will be able to still access Chiles Street with the exception of the immediate work area. Appropriate traffic control and detour signage will be in place, with both Palmetto Street and Vistabula Street as detour options.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

LAKELAND….Vote Nov 2

On November 2, Lakeland will make a BIG DECISION that will have a NATIONAL IMPACT!. Which candidate will make Lakeland fiscally conservatively strong?. Which candidate will support and encourage small businesses?. Which candidate wants Lakeland to stand TOGETHER?. Which candidate will not be a part of the US Conference of...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Mutz lies about the numbers and mandates

During our debate last Friday night, Mayor Mutz said he only implemented a mask mandate after consulting with local medical officials and because Lakeland Regional was full. He further emphasized the emergency mask requirement, saying there were refrigeration trucks parked outside the hospital, presumably for dead bodies. According to the...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

New Learning Library at Rosabelle W. Blake Academy Today

The Kiwanis Club of Lakeland in Partnership with the Children's Home Society of Florida Unveiled the New Learning Library at Rosabelle W. Blake Academy Today. Present for the Dedication Ceremony, included: Students from Blake Academy, along with Myra Richardson (Principal), Rayna Kieffer (Assistant Principal) and Maude F. Graham (K-5 Reading Coach), from the Kiwanis Club of Lakeland: Jackye Maxey (Immediate Past President) and Adam Hartley (President), and from the Children's Home Society: Kara Kerlin (Regional Community Engagement Manager) and David Acevedo (Program Director of Children Advocacy).
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Why does Mayor Mutz continue to be something he is NOT?!

Mayor Mutz posted his thoughts on his campaign website about the vaccines…. Because vaccine conversations continue to be polarizing, there is often less focus on the most effective healthcare method of stopping the spread of COVID and more emphasis on protecting personal rights. Relying on herd immunity adds taxing strain...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Kiwanis One Day Annual Community-Wide Volunteer Event

The Kiwanis One Day Annual Community-Wide Volunteer Event took place today. Each year, clubs from around the world come together in a "Day of Service". The Kiwanis One Day Projects in Lakeland included partnering with the Tenoroc and Lakeland High School Key Clubs for community gardening and road clean-up. Volunteers...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
Local News Lakeland Fl

