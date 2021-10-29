CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Carson Park 5 & 10 to get people active on Halloween weekend in Eau Claire

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUYC2_0ch6hrfj00

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — The city of Eau Claire will celebrate Halloween with the 53rd annual Carson Park 5 & 10 Run-Walk.

Races start Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.

A kids “Boo-gie” run walk starts at 10:30, with a costume contest to follow.

More details are available here.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Western club selling Thanksgiving pies

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Western Technical College’s Foods Club is selling Thanksgiving pies through Nov. 12. Pies will be sold in advance only. People can buy $12 pumpkin pies, $13 apple streusel pies and $14 pecan pies by contacting Jean Ahrens at ahrensj@westerntc.edu. Orders can also be taken by other Foods Club members. Checks can be made out to Western...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coats for Kids distribution starts Thursday in Tomah

TOMAH (WKBT) — Coats for Kids volunteers will be handing out the items the drive collected starting Thursday in Tomah. After a month of collecting items throughout Monroe County, free coats will be available at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 W. Clifton St. Due to COVID-19, the event will be by appointment only. All volunteers and attendees must wear a...
TOMAH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
Eau Claire, WI
Lifestyle
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Bangor students give back during day of service

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) – Middle and high school students from Bangor are finding ways to give back to others. Students spent the day in the community for the district’s annual day of service. They raked lawns, picked up garbage and made book markers for a local library. It’s just a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carson Park 5 10#News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Dine Dash and Fly returns to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Dine Dash and Fly is back at the La Crosse Regional Airport. People in the La Crosse area can win gift cards or $500 flight vouchers. Ten restaurants in the La Crosse area are taking part. The program runs through the end of the year. More details are available here. Recent News Headlines from News...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Boyer’s Budget Furniture opens in new location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A business with more than century in the community has a new home. Boyer’s Budget Furniture opened Monday in their new location on George Street in La Crosse. The business was on West Avenue, but moved to make way for a new roundabout. Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now   Badger Project drops lawsuit against...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Tomah community hosts annual Halloween party

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT)- Tomah is celebrating Halloween today with their annual Community Halloween Party. Community members were invited to Recreation Park for an afternoon filled with games, prizes, and a costume contest. The event is organized by Tomah’s Senior and Disabled Services Director who credits all of the volunteers who...
TOMAH, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
191
Followers
193
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy