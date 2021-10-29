Carson Park 5 & 10 to get people active on Halloween weekend in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — The city of Eau Claire will celebrate Halloween with the 53rd annual Carson Park 5 & 10 Run-Walk.
Races start Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m.
A kids “Boo-gie” run walk starts at 10:30, with a costume contest to follow.
