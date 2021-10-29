PHOTOS: High school football in the Richmond region, week 10
By Krystian Hajduczka
WRIC - ABC 8News
5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s Halloween weekend and the end of the Central Virginia high school football season is terrifyingly close with only two games remaining. The rain has forced several teams to play its games yesterday, but the majority of the this week’s matchups kick off tonight.
This week’s matchups include Powhatan (5-3) at Midlothian (7-0), Varina (7-0) at Patrick Henry (6-2) and the 8Sports Blitz Game of the Week Highland Springs (6-2) at Atlee (5-3).
8News reporters were at eight games tonight, as well as two games last night, sharing updates and highlights from the fields. Below are images from this week’s games.
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.
Comments / 0