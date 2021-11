We are less than a week away from seeing the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 debut. Chevy is releasing another teaser video as the excitement builds. We are less than a week away from the worldwide reveal of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Chevy has already released one official photo and a number of teaser videos. Now, Chevrolet is releasing more details about its planned unveiling of the mid-engine supercar, on October 26, 2021. Chevy has enlisted the help of professional basketball player Devin Booker for the big debut. For those people living in a cave without social media, Devin Booker is also the current boyfriend of supermodel Kendall Jenner a younger sister of the Kardashians. Record-breaking performance builder and driver, Emelia Hartford will also be on hand. Chevrolet is also expected to give details about when the Z06 can be ordered.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO