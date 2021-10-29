Halloween yoga event features goats in costume

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEHT) – Goats, yoga and Halloween costumes.

The Blue Heron Farm in Chandler invited people to come relax while hanging out with the animals Sunday afternoon.

Some of the goats were in costume, dressed as tacos, unicorns and jack-o-lanterns.

It was fun for people, as well as the goats.

Humans were encouraged to dress up in costumes as well, with a gift basket going to the best dressed.

Click here for more information on future events at the farm.

