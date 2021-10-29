CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Daily 3” game were:

8-9-4

(eight, nine, four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

