Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

Things to watch in Week 10 in the Southeastern Conference:. No. 12 Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) visits No. 13 Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2) in the SEC’s only Top-25 matchup, with the Tigers hoping to stay tied with just one loss in the chase for the league’s Western Division. Auburn and rival third-ranked Alabama are the only one-loss teams left in one of the toughest divisions in college football. If they stay that way, get ready for a winner-take-all Iron Bowl in three weeks. First, though, come the Aggies, who beat the Crimson Tide at home, rallying with the final 10 points for a 41-38 victory that knocked Alabama from No. 1. Texas A&M would love to send Auburn home with a loss, too. Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada has grown into the starting role since that Alabama victory, defeating Missouri and South Carolina the past two games by a combined score of 79-28. Auburn is led by the dynamic Bo Nix, who is also coming into his own at quarterback under first-year coach Bryan Harsin. Nix threw for 262 yards and a touchdown in Auburn’s 31-20 win over No. 15 Mississippi last week.

