On Saturday, Oct. 2, the first annual Foster the Future 5k went off with a bang. Beginning at 9 a.m., over 200 participants spent what was a beautiful morning running, jogging and walking the new Fountain-Fort Carson High School (FFCHS) cross country course. The winners of this inaugural event were Clayton Nowels, age 13 from Carson Middle School with a time of 19:55, Maura Henderson, age 25 with a time of 20:13, and Weston Higley, age 8 from Jordahl Elementary, with a time of 20:52.
