epcan.com

FFC8 hosts first annual 5k fun run for a good cause

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the first annual Foster the Future 5k went off with a bang. Beginning at 9 a.m., over 200 participants spent what was a beautiful morning running, jogging and walking the new Fountain-Fort Carson High School (FFCHS) cross country course. The winners of this inaugural event were Clayton Nowels, age 13 from Carson Middle School with a time of 19:55, Maura Henderson, age 25 with a time of 20:13, and Weston Higley, age 8 from Jordahl Elementary, with a time of 20:52.
FOUNTAIN, CO
mymoinfo.com

10th Annual Ericka Wade Family Fun Run Coming Up in Farmington

Marathon runners running on city road,detail on legs. (Farmington) This year is a milestone year for the Ericka Wade Family Fun Run which is hosted by the Ericka Wade Foundation. It will be the 10th annual run and it’s set for Saturday morning, November 6th in Farmington. Brian Bates is...
FARMINGTON, MO
northfortynews

ChildSafe Hosts 13th Annual Trivia Competition

ChildSafe, a local nonprofit that provides therapy for victims of childhood trauma and abuse, invites the community to its 13th annual trivia competition, Trivia Boo! Friday, October 29, 2021 6:30 pm at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive. As the name of this event suggests, this is a...
FORT COLLINS, CO
alabamanews.net

MANE Hosts 13th Annual ‘Raise the Roof’ Fundraiser

A local non-profit held their 13th annual seafood fundraiser event Thursday evening. The Montgomery Area Nontraditional Equestrians, or MANE, had their ‘Raise the Roof’ fundraising event. MANE has been hosting this fundraiser. since 2008 and have had many businesses help sponsor this event. Guests were able to come and enjoy...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Coastal View

Annual Island View Trail Run will be Oct. 30

Runners and hikers will trace the spectacular Franklin Trail for the fifth Annual Island View Trail Run hosted by Santa Barbara County Trails Council (Trails Council) on Saturday, Oct. 30. Three courses – a 4-mile, 10-mile and a 16-mile – head out and back over the area’s longest front-country trail, traversing stretches of trail that were inaccessible 10 years ago. New for this year is also a 20-mile event.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Parks and Recreation 13th annual Pumpkin Trail Opens

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock’s 13th annual Pumpkin Trail is opens Thursday, October 21st at 6 p.m. and will run through Sunday, October 24th! Each year Lubbock Parks and Recreation opens the trail to the community to enjoy hundreds of homemade pumpkins for local families and businesses! Don’t miss out on this fun event and head over to the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum!
LUBBOCK, TX
Summit Daily News

Registration open for 6th annual Girls on the Run 5K

The town of Frisco will be hosting the sixth annual Girls on the Run 5K in Frisco on Nov. 13. The race is being promoted as a fun run that is meant to celebrate the end of the 10-week Girls on the Run program, which is open to girls in third through fifth grades.
FRISCO, CO
Ocean City Today

Making Strides annual run/walk on boards this Saturday

(Oct. 22, 2021) The 10th annual Ocean City Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K fun run and walk will take place this Saturday on the Boardwalk, with proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society. “We’re looking for a fun day and hoping for good weather. We’re excited to see everyone out...
OCEAN CITY, MD
cenlanow.com

Third annual Gator Tail Trail Run set for November

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday, November 6, the 3rd Annual Gator Tail 5k Trail Run will take place at Northshore Technical Community College and Tamanend in Lacombe. The Gator Tail is a trail run that will take runners over a variety of terrain on the NTCC campus, the Weyerhaeuser Tamanend Community, and the surrounding area. The event is open to the public and proceeds will support student scholarships.
LACOMBE, LA
northernexpress.com

13th Annual Frankfort Film Festival

Oct. 21-24. Individual tickets to films are $12 each. Today's films include "Limbo," "Not Going Quietly," "Dear Comrades!" & "Swan Song." Visit the web site for show times & info.
FRANKFORT, MI
wcti12.com

Oriental wraps up 13th Annual Chili Cookoff

ORIENTAL, Pamlico County — It was a spicy day on the Oriental waterfront Saturday as the town hosted it's 13th annual Chili Cookoff to benefit the Old Theater. The fundraiser took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oriental Marina & Inn on the harbor in Oriental. The...
ORIENTAL, NC
northernexpress.com

2nd Annual Depot Pumpkin Walk

Thurs. night is family friendly, with a costume contest & goodies for kids 12 & under. Fri. night is Fright Night. All donations benefit the Depot Jordan Valley Teen Center.
ADVOCACY
happeningsmagazine.net

Annual Festival of Trees runs Dec. 2 – 5

The 15th Annual Festival of Trees returns to the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in December. Experience the tremendous trees decorated by local businesses to raise money for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida and SBDAC, all taking place Dec. 2 – 5. — Experience one of the most sensational holiday traditions in Southwest Florida. Presented by Publix Super Markets Charities, Festival of Trees is a huge holiday event downtown where these beautiful trees are decorated and filled with presents by local businesses to help raise money for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida and the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.
FESTIVAL
Eagle Newspapers

Sign up this week for 9th Annual Pumpkin Run

Cazenovia High School will sponsor its annual 5K “Pumpkin Run” and half mile “Spooky Sprint” for kids on Sunday, Oct 31 beginning at 1 p.m. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Class of 2023. The run will begin in front of the high school and wind through the village...
GreenwichTime

In Photos: Hundreds turn out for 10th annual Run for Waterside

STAMFORD — Students, parents, alumni and school faculty joined with board members and community supporters for the 10th annual Run for Waterside Saturday. The 5K run, which attracted a few hundred participants, started from the Waterside School grounds and continued around Harbor Point. Others took part in the special event virtually.
STAMFORD, CT
bctv.org

FirstEnergy Stadium to Host 15th Annual Eastern PA Toy Run

(Reading, PA) – FirstEnergy Stadium will welcome the 15th Annual Eastern PA Toy Run, presented by Classic. Harley-Davidson, on Sunday, November 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza. Please. note this is Daylight Savings so make sure to turn your clocks back and join...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

