The 15th Annual Festival of Trees returns to the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in December. Experience the tremendous trees decorated by local businesses to raise money for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida and SBDAC, all taking place Dec. 2 – 5. — Experience one of the most sensational holiday traditions in Southwest Florida. Presented by Publix Super Markets Charities, Festival of Trees is a huge holiday event downtown where these beautiful trees are decorated and filled with presents by local businesses to help raise money for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida and the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.

FESTIVAL ・ 9 DAYS AGO