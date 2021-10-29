CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker's Lindsey Morgan to exit as the female lead during Season 2

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morgan cited "personal reasons" for deciding to leave her role as Micki Ramirez, the Texas Rangers partner of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker. A date for her final appearance has yet to be determined....

Popculture

'Walker' Star Surprises With Exit From The CW Series After Season 2

Walker star Lindsey Morgan surprisingly announced her decision to leave The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot in the middle of Season 2 for personal reasons. The new season started Thursday night, and Morgan will continue appearing in several more episodes as a series regular. The date of her last episode was not announced. Morgan played Micki Ramirez, the partner of Jared Padelecki's Cordell Walker.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Walker - Season 2 - Lindsey Morgan to Exit

Lindsey Morgan, the female lead opposite Jared Padalecki on the CW’s Walker, will be leaving the hit drama series during its current second season for personal reasons. Morgan, who has starred as Micki Ramirez on the CBS Studios-produced show from the start, will appear in a number of episodes in Season 2, which premiered last night. Her final episode as a series regular is TBD, and she could potentially return as a guest star in the future.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Walker: Season Two; CW Series Co-Star to Exit Jared Padalecki Show

Walker just returned to The CW with its second season earlier this week, and there is already a big change coming to the series. Lindsey Morgan (above, left) has announced that she is leaving the drama series. It was revealed that her character had gone undercover on a case during...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Why is Lindsey Morgan leaving Walker, role of Micki? See new statement

Why is Lindsey Morgan leaving Walker and her role of Micki, after being a part of the show from the beginning?. Late yesterday, the news first broke that The 100 actress was going to be departing the show and ultimately, it was a reveal that took all of us by surprise. It was less than a full day removed from the season 2 premiere airing and based on where things are in the story right now, you could easily argue that a lot of exciting stuff could be coming around the bend.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Lindsey Morgan
soapsindepth.com

GH Alum Bryan Craig Cast on WALKER!

Fans still wishing Bryan Craig would return to GENERAL HOSPITAL as Morgan can at least enjoy seeing the talented actor on television again as he’ll be appearing in the second season premiere of WALKER, airing on The CW on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. ET!. As season two begins,...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Walker: Season Two Viewer Votes

Can Cordell and his colleagues take down the Del Rio crime syndicate in the second season of the Walker TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Walker is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Walker here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Is season 2 premiere finally here?

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we have an answer to that question — and of course, a larger look ahead!. So what should we say here, first and foremost? Let’s go ahead and share some of the good news — after all, the series is on the air tonight! There are a few episodes airing over the next several weeks and with that, we’ll get a better sense of where Cordell Walker is in his life. There’s still a lot of risk around him, and the deeper this season goes, the more that will intensify. The trailer gives you a sense of some of that, plus also more of Micki undercover — that’s one of the things that was set up at the end of last season and will continue to pay off.
TV SERIES
#Texas Rangers#Cbs Studios#Cw
PIX11

Jared Padalecki talks ‘Walker’ season 2, working with his real life wife

Actor Jared Padalecki has become a beloved CW family member after 15 seasons of the hit series “Supernatural” and several seasons of “Gilmore Girls” before that. Now, we get to see the star playing a Texas ranger on the revival series “Walker.” Padalecki joined the PIX11 Morning Show on Tuesday to chat about the new […]
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Walker Season 2 Episode 1

The Season 2 premiere begins three months after the Season 1 finale. The Walker men and Trey are bonding and jogging. The kids are getting ready to return to school. Micki is undercover and stole a car. She's a total badass! She tells the guy she's working with that she learned her skills from an old friend.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Reveals Where Walker’s Head Space Is Going into Season 2

The CW’s “Walker” is considered an American action crime-drama TV series (what a mouthful). Actually, the series comes as a reboot to the classic “Walker, Texas Ranger” western drama from the ’90s. And front and center? Jared Padalecki. His character involves a widowed father who returns to Austin, Texas after an undercover stint with hopes of reconnecting with his children. The show sees him try to make sense of family while also juggling his new partner. However, something darker lurks in the background as he fears foul play led to his previous wife’s death.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

