Walker's Lindsey Morgan to exit as the female lead during Season 2

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we have an answer to that question — and of course, a larger look ahead!. So what should we say here, first and foremost? Let’s go ahead and share some of the good news — after all, the series is on the air tonight! There are a few episodes airing over the next several weeks and with that, we’ll get a better sense of where Cordell Walker is in his life. There’s still a lot of risk around him, and the deeper this season goes, the more that will intensify. The trailer gives you a sense of some of that, plus also more of Micki undercover — that’s one of the things that was set up at the end of last season and will continue to pay off.

